The cheapest MacBook Air prices, sales and deals for Cyber Monday 2018

Apple MacBook Air prices can vary greatly depending on the spec or even between certain retailers. So let us do the hard work and compare the latest options and find you the best place to buy a cheap MacBook Air for less.

The newest entry to the Apple family is the new MacBook Air 2018, which will be released November 7 around the world. We'll tell you all about the laptop's new features that have Apple fans excited for the Air once again. It really is a step up compared to the 2017 model.

And now that the new version is on its way, that means it's prime time to keep an eye out for cheaper MacBook Air 2017 prices. Last year's model is still a great machine and the savings compared to the new one might be enough to tempt you to go that way, especially if some of the new features for the 2018 model are a bit overkill for what you need. Prices on last year's model have dropped even lower for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so be sure to take a look.

To keep things simple, we'll keep the even older MacBook Air models (from 2015 and earlier) out of the mix. Prices we generally see nowadays are for second-hand or refurbished models and are higher than we'd recommend paying for the outdated tech. If you want to take a look at some other modern Apple laptops, the regular MacBook and MacBook Pro lines are covered and compared in our regular roundup of the best cheap MacBook prices.

MacBook Air prices (2018 edition)

CPU: Dual-core 8th-gen i5 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 617 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Retina display (2560x1600) | Storage: 128GB – 1.5TB SSD | Touch Bar: No | Ports: 2 USB-C Thunderbolts, 3.5mm audio

The latest MacBook Air 2018 is the upgrade you’ve been waiting for as Apple has finally included a Retina screen - the excellent display from the more premium MacBook Pro models. The bezel area is 50% smaller than the previous Air and the screen now supports 40% more colour with four million pixels bursting from the screen.

The keyboard offers four times more stability than the previous Air model for smoother typing sessions and the Force Touch trackpad has a 20% larger surface area, which makes multi-touch interactions even easier. Audio performance is enhanced, too, with 25% louder speakers with twice the bass. The three-mic array makes calls and Siri interactions even clearer too. A Touch ID sensor on the keyboard allows you to login to your laptop with touch alone and the tech can also be used to verify online purchases.

There are two Thunderbolt ports this time around, but no legacy options. If that's going to be a problem for you, then head on over to our guides for the best USB-C adapters or the best USB-C hubs. Internally, you're getting an upgraded 8th-gen dual-core processor, Intel UHD graphics and the SSDs now support larger sizes and run 60% faster.

All this improved tech and the MacBook Air is somehow 10% smaller than before and a quarter of a pound lighter. The new MacBook Air prices are starting higher than those for last year's model, but we'll compare the latest deals for you below. Prices for the new MacBook Air 2018 start at $1199 / £1199 / AU$1849 for the entry level versions.

Today's best MacBook Air prices (2018) ? No price information Check Amazon AU

MacBook Air prices (2017 edition)

CPU: Dual-core 5th-gen i5 - i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 6000 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch (1440 x 900) | Storage: 128GB - 512GB SSD | Touch Bar: No | Ports: 2 USB 3, 1 Thunderbolt, MagSafe 2 power, SDXC card slot, 3.5mm audio

With the newer model landing, now's the time to keep an eye out for cheaper MacBook Air prices on last year's model. MacBook Air sales usually require a newer model on the scene and the 2017 version is already cheaper.

If you don't need the retina screen, which is one of the best features on the new model for us, then this super svelte MacBook Air is well worth a look. It's still rocking some powerful spec, even at the entry level pricing end of the scale. Compared to the 2015 model, you're getting double the RAM with all models coming with at least 8GB now, which depending on what sort of work you're going to use the Air for, could be plenty.