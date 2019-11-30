Roomba Black Friday deals: save money and get out of vacuum duty

There are a number of Roomba Black Friday deals, which is good news for anyone who has kids and/or pets and knows all about the burden of needing to vacuum the floor every day. Simply outsource that work to one of the iRobot vacuums.

This Black Friday weekend, one of the best robot vacuums on the market is cheaper than ever. The premium iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi usually doesn’t come cheap at $649.99. However, we found a killer Black Friday deal at Best Buy for $399.99.

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi: $649.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

With 5 times the suction power of iRobot's 600-series models and a premium 3-stage cleaning system, the Roomba 960 WiFi is plenty powerful for keeping your home spotless, even if you're got pets and kids at home. Being a smart robot vacuum, it's also compatible with iRobot Home app, Alexa and Google Assistant.

That’s a whopping $250 off. Putting this deal into perspective, it’s $100 cheaper than the regular price of the lower model – read: less powerful —iRobot Roomba 860. If that isn’t reason enough to buy now, we don’t know what is.

Especially considering that the iRobot Roomba 960 doesn’t just boast 5x the suction power of the more popular Roomba 600-series. It’s also feature-rich with extras like iAdapt 2.0 Navigation so it’s intelligently navigating throughout your home while cleaning, a 3-stage cleaning system so it sucks in even allergens and the tiniest dust particles, and an edge cleaning mode.

Even better, it has iRobot HOME app, Alexa and the Google Assistant integration, so you can control it with just a swipe of your finger or with voice commands via your smart speaker. You never have to get out your couch to clean ever again.

Other iRobot Roomba deals worth considering:

iRobot Roomba 675: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

iRobot combines the convenience and efficiency that its robot vacuums offer with the time-saving aspects of smart appliances. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and offering its own app, you won't have to go the its docking station to activate the Roomba 675 for cleaning.

iRobot Roomba 890: $499.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

iRobot combines the convenience and efficiency that its robot vacuums offer with the time-saving aspects of smart appliances. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as the iRobot Home app, you won't have to go the its docking station to activate the Roomba 890 for cleaning. Of course, it also boasts a powerful 3-stage cleaning system, so it won't miss any particle on the floor.

iRobot Braava: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Forget your sloppy old-fashioned mop or that inefficient Swiffer Sweeper. The iRobot Braava does all the mopping for you, and effectively at that, so you can spend less time cleaning your house and more time enjoying that day-off you deserve. This is so convenient, in fact, that you won't even have to get up from your couch to start it, as it is compatible with the iRobot HOME app, Alexa and Google Assistant.