This Vizio 65-inch TV is a bestseller during Walmart's Big Save summer sale

Amazon Prime Day is cutting prices on just about any type of product you can think of, and while it's adding in more categories on sale, it still sells a helluva lot of tech.

But, Amazon has competition, and even the best Prime Day TV deals are getting challenged by Walmart TV deals, like this one on the popular Vizio 65-inch D Series 4K TV for just $449 after $249 off during the Walmart sale right now.

This is one of the most impressive 4K TV deals we're seeing during Amazon Prime Day, and it's great for consumer choice that it's coming from Walmart. Not all 4K TVs are created equal, and budget models are worth taking a closer look at, but this Vizio D65x-G4 TV has some specs to back up the value.

Not only does it have the 4K resolution, but it has a 8-core processor and upscaling engine that can convert lower-resolution video into sharper 4K video. It can also enhance the image quality with HDR using either HDR10 (a popular standard) or HLG. A full array of LED backlights offers more uniform coverage than an edge-lit display for better picture quality.

It also has Smart TV capabilities with Chromecast functionality built in. You can control the TV with you voice using Google Assistant, making it that much easier to find your favorite shows. And, with 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, you can count on a strong connection to your home wireless network.

And, if you don't think you need or have the space for a 65-inch TV, Walmart has discounts on some of the smaller D-Series models as well.

Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $478 $319.99 at Walmart

Get the Vizio 55-inch 4k TV on sale at Walmart for $319.99. That's a $128 discount for the budget smart TV that has Chromecast built-in which allows you to stream from smartphone to your TV.

Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $428 $279.99 at Walmart

An excellent price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, the Vizio 50-inch TV is on sale for just $279.99 at Walmart. The D-Series TV offers a premium picture experience with 4K resolution that results in stunning colors and sharp contrasts.

