This Acer gaming monitor deal is the holy grail of Amazon Prime Day for gamers

When you're on the market for a great gaming monitor, finding a 1080p high-refresh monitor that isn't too expensive is like the holy grail. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up the Acer Nitro VG271, a FreeSync gaming monitor with a lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate, for cheap.

Right now, you can pick up the Acer Nitro VG271 for just $209, knocking a whopping $90 off its usual price of $299. Getting a high-refresh monitor of this quality, with FreeSync no less, is a great deal.

If you pick up this monitor, you'll get yourself a 27-inch 1080p panel, and while 1080p is the default when it comes to the best PC games in 2019, this IPS display looks incredible.

You're getting 99% sRGB coverage, in a panel that has a response time of 1ms. Combined with DisplayHDR 400 compatibility, you have a fast display that looks good, too.

And, because this monitor has a resolution 1,920 x 1,080, that 144Hz resolution shouldn't be too hard to drive, especially if you play a lot of esports titles like Overwatch or League of Legends.

And, even if you do want to get those kinds of frame rates with the latest AAA titles, you can pair it with one of the best graphics cards for a bit of high-frame rate heaven.

