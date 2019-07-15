Slashed price Moto G6 leads Amazon's massive Prime Day phone sale

Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and that means its an excellent time to find discounts on TVs, smart home devices, appliances and more. It's also a great opportunity to find killer deals on smartphones. This year's Prime Day sale includes massive savings on unlocked smartphones from brands like Motorola and LG that all include pre-installed Amazon apps and work with Alexa for hands-free commands.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days.

The best Prime Day phone deal we've seen is the Moto G6 that's on sale for $109.99. That's a $60 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the budget smartphone. The Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 3D glass casing. Because this deal is a "Prime Exclusive Phone" it comes with pre-installed Amazon apps and works with Alexa to play music, make calls, check the weather and more completely hands-free. The Moto G6 includes 32GB of storage and provides an impressive all-day battery life.



We've left the best feature of the MotoG6 for last, which is the super affordable price. The Moto G6 normally retails for $229.99, which is already a fantastic price for a quality smartphone. This Prime Day deal cuts the price down to just $109.99, a deal too good to pass up. This sale is exclusively for Prime members and ends tomorrow or till supplies run out.

The best Amazon Prime Day phone deals:

