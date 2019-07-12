Grab the Olympus TG-5 for less with this neat Pre-Amazon Prime Day camera deal

Amazon Prime Day might still be a few days away, but camera bargains are already starting to surface, like this cracking Olympus TG-5 deal.

Amazon UK currently has the red version of the TG-5 for £289.95, which is considerably cheaper than other major retailers right now, not to mention £130 down from its lofty £419.99 RRP. (If you're in the US scroll down for a deal of your own on the same camera.)

With rugged credentials as their main focus, waterproof cameras can often underwhelm when it comes to control over image capture and the results they produce, but the TG-5 has a far stronger spec sheet and performance than the tough camera norm.

It captures raw files in addition to JPEGs, for example, while its lens has a bright maximum aperture of f/2 at its wide-angle end to let in plenty of light. You also get the same TruePic VIII processor as the high-end OM-D E-M1 Mark II and E-M1X mirrorless cameras, which allows for 4K video recording – still not a standard feature on cameras of this sort.

(Image credit: Olympus) Olympus TG-5: was £419.99, now just £289.95 The TG-5 can travel 15m underwater, and is shielded from damage when dropped, frozen and crushed. Not only that, but raw shooting gives you more control over your results, while 4K video and even 120fps video shooting for slow-mo output also star alongside.View Deal

On top of its waterproof, freeze-proof, crushproof, dust-proof and shock-resistant shell, Olympus has also furnished the body with image stabilization, Wi-Fi and GPS, and even a compass to help keep you on the right track when you're scaling that mountain.

While it was recently updated by the Olympus TG-6, Olympus didn't really change too much for this newer model – and as we've not had a chance to test it yet, it's still the TG-5 that makes the top of our best waterproof camera list.

In the US? You're not missing out: Walmart currently has the black version of the TG-5 with a 64GB memory card and a case among other goodies for just $380.98 – a handsome saving when you consider the RRP for the camera alone is is $449.