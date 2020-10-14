Best Buy Prime Day deals: over 30 awesome laptops, TVs, and appliance sales to check out

Best Buy Prime Day deals (Image credit: Future) Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Laptops

2. TVs

3. Headphones

4. Tablets

5. Appliances

The Best Buy Prime Day deals are now live, and, what's more - they're every bit as good as Amazon's. What's on offer? Laptops, TVs, headphones, tablets and appliances are just some of the top Best Buy Prime Day deals we've found today for our roundup. You'd think they'd just be price matching for this year's Amazon's Prime Day sale, but that's actually not the case, there's plenty of unique offers exclusive to Best Buy themselves and you can check out our top picks just below.

TechRadar is all about great deals, no matter which retailer is putting them on sale. If it's a particularly stellar offer, we'll always share it, especially on days like Prime Day where it's nice to have a little bit of variety, and dare we say - competition.

What makes the Best Buy Prime Day deals so special? It's the fact they're actually a sneak peak of this year's Best Buy Black Friday sale, brought forward a few months to give Amazon a run for its money on its big day.

Currently, there are great options for laptops and TVs especially today. We're seeing prices start right down at $119, but there are massive savings available across a wide gamut of mid-tier and even premium options as well. On laptops particularly, we're seeing savings of up to $400 on certain items, so there are quite hefty price cuts up for grabs. Tablets, headphones, and appliances are all top choices today as well, especially on smaller appliances like air fryers and pressure cookers.



Best Buy Prime Day deals: top offers from the sale today

We've rounded up our favorite deals at Best Buy on laptops, TVs, headphones, and much more below - all separated out into neat categories. So, if you have something in particular in mind, simply skip through to the section that's relevant to you.



Note, this is a living list, regularly updated throughout the day. If you don't spot a great deal to your liking right now, feel free to bookmark and return later on in the day or tomorrow as we'll be posting many more of today's Best Buy Prime Day deals just below as we spot them.

Best Buy Prime Day deals: Laptops

Editors Pick

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 laptop: $1,599 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 on one incredibly capable 2-in-1 ultrabook this week at Best Buy. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Lenovo has specs that will challenge the very best offerings from Apple and Dell, and, at a much lower price thanks to this sale.

Other great Best Buy Prime Day deal on laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop: $229.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Our Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals kick off today with this almost unbelievable saving on a Lenovo IdeaPad 1. Yes, that $110 saving is almost more than the actual sales price of this little machine. Of course, it's not a world-beating laptop by any stretch of the imagination, but an AMD A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage will make this machine zip along well enough for the basics.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch laptop: $449 $299.99 at Best Buy

For the money, you'll be hard-pressed to find a laptop that looks, feels, or performs as well as this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 - now receiving a massive $170 saving at Best Buy. It's packed to the brim with recent features, namely a 10th gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - excellent specs for a sub $300 laptop.

HP 14 2-in-1 Chromebook: $629 $499 at Best Buy

This HP Chromebook is a great option if you want versatile laptop capable of zooming through all your browsing and shopping needs for less this week. With an Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, this HP 14 is a departure from the usual sluggish Chromebooks on offer at this price point.

Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 laptop: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

It's almost hard to believe such a sleek, thin, and feature-packed laptop such as the Yoga C740 is going for so cheap right now at Best Buy. With an Intel Core i5-10210U, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and near bezel-less display, this Lenovo performs and looks like a much more premium machine than the price tag would suggest.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen in a long, long while at Best Buy today. For under $600 you're getting a really capable laptop here with a GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and an Intel Core i5-10300H - excellent specs for the money.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 and bag yourself an RTX 2060 equipped laptop for under $800 this week at Best Buy. Aside from that outstanding graphics card, a Ryzen 7 4800H means you're not sacrificing your processing power here either, plus there's also 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to cap it all off.

LG Gram 14: $1,199.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2-in-1 15.6-inch: $1,399.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

LG Gram 17: $1,849.99 $1,649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy Prime Day deals: TVs

Editors Pick

Other great Best Buy Prime Day deal on TVs

TCL 4 Series 50-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Want a large TV for the living room but don't want to spend big? This $80 saving on a TCL 4 Series is a fantastic, economical way to bag a smart TV that's still fully capable for much less this week. Featuring Google Assistant, full HDR support, Dolby Digital+ and a Voice Remote, it's not skimping on any of the technology you'd normally expect to see on a new 4K TV deal either.

LG UN7000 Series 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

LG's UN7000 Series is a mid-range staple, and a perfect addition to your setup if you want those LG features and quality without paying an arm and a leg for an OLED display. With a host of 4K upscaling, HDR, and smart assistant features, this display is a worthy contender for the price point.

Samsung TU7 Series 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $749.99 $597.99 at Best Buy

Alternatively, go even bigger with this stunning Samsung TU7 smart TV - a brand new display that's sure to be the centerpiece of any room it's in. With Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Tizen operating system and full HDR, all your favorite movies, games and shows will shine on this huge (but affordable) television.

Samsung Q90T Series 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,699 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's awesome Prime Day TV sales mean you can also pick up a fantastic deal on a range of Samsung Q90T TV's right now - the very top of the line QLED's currently on the market. You're getting the best of the best here, with amazing processors, viewing angles and colors.



65-inch: $2,499 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Sony Class A9H 55-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,499 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Only want the very best? The Prime Day TV deals today extend to this eye-wateringly premium Sony A9H OLED, now receiving a whole $600 off. With 120Hz refresh rate, a whole host of cutting-edge Sony Master Series technology, and Motionflow XR, you'll simply be getting one of the best viewing experiences money can buy with this stunning Sony A9H.

Samsung 290W 2.1 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer: $259.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Denon AVR-X2600H 7.2-Channel 4K UHD AV Receiver: $799.98 $599.98 at Best Buy

Best Buy Prime Day deals: headphones

Editors pick

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones: $349 $298 at Best Buy

Save $50 on the latest iteration of the industry-leading noise-cancelling headphones from Sony today at Best Buy. Always a TechRadar favorite, the Sony WH-1000 feature a 30-hour battery life, excellent sound, touch controls, and innovative adaptive sound technology that detects and responds to your current activities.

Other great Best Buy Prime Day deals on audio

BeatsX Wireless Earphones: $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $30 price cut on the BeatsX earphones at Best Buy. The wireless headphones allow you to take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk and provide up to five hours of battery life.

Sony WF-SP800N Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $199.99 $148 at Best Buy

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the Sony WF-SP800N earbuds on sale for $148. Perfect for workouts, the noise-canceling headphones are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $174.99 at Best Buy

For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro are on sale at Best Buy for $174.99. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Price matching their lowest ever price in the US, Best Buy's latest AirPods Pro deal is a great option for picking up these fantastic premium buds for cheap. With noise-cancellation, transparency mode, and wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, these are a great pickup.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $179.99 in early Black Friday sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-cancelling headphones: $299 $199 at Best Buy

Save $100 on a pair of excellent premium cans this week at Best Buy. With noise-cancelation, lavish build, 20-hours of battery life and that sound quality Bose is known for, the QC 35 II are a fantastic alternative to the Sony WH-1000 series of over-ear headphones.

JBL Free wireless earbuds: $149.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

If you like the idea of getting your hands on some true-wireless buds but don't want to break the bank, check out this $90 saving on a pair of JBL Free at Best Buy. Sure, they don't have noise cancelation, but with 4-hours of battery life and a comfortable build, they're a fantastic low-cost option.

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $199.98 $99.98 at Best Buy

Best Buy Prime Day deals: Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (32GB): $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB): $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Or, you could spend just a little bit more and get a fantastic iPad rival in the form of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - now a whole $100 off at Best Buy. With an included S-Pen stylus and Android 10 OS, the Tab S6 isn't just great for browsing and streaming, it's also great for a whole range of productivity tasks too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

The newest addition to the Galaxy range, the Tab S7 looks to challenge any iPad Pro with its dizzying array of features and powerful components. A gorgeous AMOLED screen and included S-Pen are particular highlights here, and that $100 discount just makes this new tablet even better today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): $849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

That same $100 saving also applies to the Tab S7's bigger sibling - the Tab S7 Plus, which boasts a stunning 12.4-inch screen, currently the largest offered on a Samsung tablet. Subsequently, if you're looking for a fantastic tablet for sitting back and watching shows and movies, definitely check out this tablet deal at Best Buy today.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 on a baseline (but still awesome) specification Surface Pro 7 today at Best Buy. Included in this great tablet deal is a black Surface Cover, worth at least $100 by itself, allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (256GB): $1,329 $999 at Best Buy

Also on offer today at Best Buy is this absolutely stunning upgraded specification Surface Pro 7. With a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor, you'll be getting the best of both the tablet and ultrabook worlds with this awesome hybrid. The black Type Cover is also included here so that saving is even better today.





Best Buy Prime Day deals: Appliances

iRobot Roomba 960 vacuum: $499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 and put your feet up while this splendid little Roomba robot vacuum cleaner does all the hard work. With clever navigation, voice recognition and a built-in dirt sensor, this small but mighty device is the perfect addition to any smart home setup.

View Deal

Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer: $149.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $90 and get yourself a fantastic premium air fryer this week at Best Buy. With a stainless steel build, this Chefman certainly looks a lot better than most cheap air fryers but the one-touch presets ensure it's doesn't just look good - it's also easy to use.

Insignia 6qt multi-function pressure cooker: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

If you haven't already got yourself a pressure cooker, this awesome $30 sale on an Insignia 6qt multi-function device is the perfect way to try out these great appliances without breaking the bank. With in-built overheat protection and an array of timesaving features, it can make those family dinners a whole lot easier.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. analog air fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Even cheaper still than the Chefman above is this Bella Pro Series air fryer, which, while much smaller, is still just as feature-packed. With an attractive modern matte black finish, the Bella Pro Series is also easily cleanable thanks to its pan and tray being fully machine washable.

Best Buy Prime Day deals gaming

Dell 32-inch LED Curved QHD FreeSync Monitor with HDR: $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

HP 25X LED FHD Gaming Monitor: $279.99 $224.99 at Best Buy

Razer BlackWidow Elite Wired Gaming Mechanical: $169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RapidFire Wired Gaming Mechanical: $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy Prime Day deals: computing

SanDisk Ultra 512GB Internal SATA Solid State Drive: $89.99 $64.99 at Best Buy

Samsung T7 500GB External USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable Solid State Drive: $109.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Samsung 860 EVO 1TB Internal SATA Solid State Drive: $169.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Dell S2319NX 23-inch IPS LED FHD Monitor: $159.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Linksys AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 5 Router: $199.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6: $229.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy deals on Prime Day: will these prices drop any lower?

As you'd imagine, Best Buy's Prime Day sale is very much a reaction to the main event over at Amazon each year. Subsequently, price matching is the name of the game at Best Buy, and given that Amazon's promised its best prices ever for Prime Day, it's hard to predict whether Best Buy will go any lower in the run up to Christmas.

Best Buy is usually one of the leading retailers over Black Friday, so it's likely it's saving some of its big hitters for November. That said, today's deals have come from Best Buy's planned event for Black Friday - they've been brought forward and released early to compete with Amazon. So, from that, we can hazard a fairly good guess that if a specific item is discounted today, it'll probably be available for the same price again in November - if there's any stock left.

