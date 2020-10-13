Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals: all the best sales in one place

We're bringing you all the best Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals right here, which means this is the only page you'll need to pick up a cheap pair of Apple earbuds this week. Amazon has done a roaring trade with its AirPods deals so far this year, even before Amazon Prime Day kicked off, offering some of the cheapest prices on the standard 2019 generation and the AirPods Pros over 2020. That means we're now seeing some excellent prices in the Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals just below.

Prime Day AirPods deals are hitting both the standard 2019 buds and the latest noise-canceling AirPods Pro right now - on both sides of the Atlantic. In the US, Amazon has just discounted those top of the range buds to $199 - the lowest price yet. Meanwhile, over in the UK we'd actually recommend heading to Laptops Direct instead. While Amazon has dropped the AirPods Pro down to £208, we're still seeing a record £199.97 price elsewhere.

If you're looking for cheaper Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals, however, you'll find some of the lowest prices so far available in the US as well.

You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the best deals this week, but you can jump in for free with the 30 day trial below.

The best Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals available now

You'll find all the best Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals just below, with prices dropping on everything from the standard 2019 generation all the way through to the latest ANC AirPods Pro buds.

Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals in the US

AirPods 2019 with standard charging case: $159 $114.99 at Amazon

Save $44 on the cheapest AirPods currently available, a discount that brings the 2019 buds down to just $114.99 thanks to this week's Prime Day AirPods deals. This price tag beats the cheapest these Apple true wireless earbuds have ever been - by $10 no less.

AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: $199 $159.99 at Amazon

You can also pick up a pair of AirPods with the wireless charging case for $159.99 right now. That's perfect if you've already got some Qi chargers lying around, as it's definitely a more convenient way of keeping your buds juiced up.

AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

This is the lowest we've seen the AirPods Pro go in the US, with a stunning extra $20 price drop just for this week's Prime Day AirPods deals. We don't know how long this price will last until it goes back to its previous (and very respectable) $219 position, so we'd move fast on this one.

Prime Day AirPods deals at other retailers in the US

AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: $199 $159.99 at Walmart

Walmart has price matched Amazon's latest AirPods deals with this $159.99 sales price on the wireless charging version. If prices do go up at Amazon, we'd head here to check how Walmart is faring.

AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Walmart

If Amazon runs out of stock at this $199 price point, we'd head over to Walmart next, where you'll find the same price available right now.

Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals in the UK

AirPods 2019 with standard charging case: £159 £128 at Amazon

Save £31 on the standard charging 2019 AirPods at Amazon right now - just £5 away from their lowest all time price. That means you're getting a decent price on these Apple earbuds right now, perfect for anyone looking to pair some excellent headphones with their iOS devices for less.

AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: £199 £159 at Amazon

Or grab the wireless charging version for £40 off in this week's Prime Day AirPods deals. It's a much easier way of keeping on top of your AirPods' battery levels, and if you've already got Qi charging pads around the house you're sorted.

AirPods Pro: £249 £208 at Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro down to £208 this week, though that's not the best price you'll find on Prime Day. We'd recommend you head over to Laptops Direct, where you'll find the premium ANC buds for just £199.97 right now.

Prime Day AirPods deals at other retailers in the UK

AirPods Pro: £249 £199.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £50 on the AirPods Pro at Laptops Direct this week, a price drop that offers a better discount than Amazon's own Prime Day AirPods deals.

AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: £199 £159.97 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct hasn't held its position when it comes to the 2019 AirPods, however, and you'll find better prices at Amazon right now. However, if that stock does waver with the incredible demand we're seeing right now, you'll want to head here for the next best price.

Best AirPods deals on Prime Day at other retailers

Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals: will these prices drop any lower?

Trends show us that Amazon doesn't drop its prices again for Black Friday. That means these are highly likely to be the cheapest AirPods will be this year - at Amazon at least. Last November we saw a few offers, but so far 2020 has dropped prices far lower. Amazon led the way in those AirPods deals as well, which means this may well be your best bet for picking up Apple earbuds for less this year.

However, there's no guarantee that other retailers won't beat this week's Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals. That said, if prices do drop lower than this the playing field is going to be a lot more competitive, and it's unlikely we'll see massive discounts - this is Apple after all.

If you spot a price you like in these Prime Day AirPods deals, then, we'd go for it. If you're looking to play the field a little more in November, however, then we'd keep an eye on retailers like Newegg, Walmart, and Best Buy.