Mullvad VPN lands on Windows ARM devices

Mullvad VPN has become the latest VPN service to expand its range of device support with its arrival on the next-generation of Snapdragon PCs.

Users running Windows on ARM-based devices can now download and use a native Mullvad VPN application. The Swedish-based VPN provider has ensured that all the service's functionalities, privacy, and security features are included in the new app, so you can expect the same level of performance you'll have on other desktop platforms.

Mullvad's Snapdragon ARM VPN app supports both Windows 10 and 11 for users of ARM64 computers. "The installers are the same for both ARM64 and x86_64," explained Mullvad in its official announcement.

One of the best VPN providers currently on the market, Mullvad has invited anyone to share feedback about their new VPN app with their support team.

Snapdragon ARM devices and VPN support

Last summer's release of the powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip on Windows laptops came as exciting news for users. ARM PCs are expected to be faster than their predecessors, without compromising on battery life.

The problem is that most of the top VPN apps on the market still weren't ready for the next-generation PCs and didn't support Windows ARM devices at that time.

VPN providers couldn't simply emulate their VPN applications from other platforms. Developers had to build their VPN apps from scratch for it to be compatible with Windows ARM devices. Needless to say, it's taken some time.

Six months on and the VPN industry is slowly catching up.

The news makes Mullvad VPN currently one of just a few Windows VPN providers to offer a native application for Windows ARM devices.

Proton VPN unveiled its native app for Snapdragon PCs in November, a few weeks after TechRadar's top pick, NordVPN did the same. Private Internet Access (PIA), Windscribe, and Surfshark launched their ARM-native apps just before.

So far, ExpressVPN is the only VPN provider to come up with a workaround without creating a native app for Snapdragon PCs from scratch. The team at Express decided to take advantage of the latest release of Microsoft’s new Prism emulator and shape its proprietary VPN protocol, Lightway, accordingly.

Despite the technicalities, Mullvad VPN's new ARM-compatible VPN application further strengthens VPN support on the next-generation Windows computers. Users now have more freedom to choose the VPN provider that most suits their needs.