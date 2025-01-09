After TikTok, Venezuela blocks VPN websites

Venezuela has reportedly blocked over 20 websites of some of the best VPN providers in the country.

These online restrictions came a day after President Maduro ordered a ban on TikTok for failing to appoint a local representative.

People have indeed been turning en masse to VPNs as a means to keep accessing the video-sharing app. ﻿Proton VPN confirmed to TechRadar a 1,600% surge in sign-ups across the country so far, in fact.

🚨EN DESARROLLO:Amanecieron bloqueados en Venezuela 🛑 Más de 30 DNS públicos como 8.8.8.8🛑 Más de 20 sitios web de VPN🛑 TikTokhttps://t.co/XDUUBHBwic #9Ene Esto hace mucho más difícil informarse y estar comunicado, en algunos casos dejando sin una conexión operativa a…January 9, 2025

Today, January 9, 2024, Venezuelan digital rights group Ve Sin Filtro reported that more than 20 VPN provider websites have also been blocked. These include Proton VPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, ExpressVPN, and IPVanish.

A virtual private network (VPN) is security software that encrypts your internet connections, while also spoofing your real IP address location. The latter skill is exactly what's needed to bypass restrictions like those in place in Venezuela right now.

According to Ve Sin Filtro, Tor Browser and over 30 DNS services are also restricted.

This is not the first time that the government targeted circumventing tools to prevent citizens bypass online restrictions. Back in July, ahead of the presidential elections, citizens lamented difficulties using VPN apps.

At the time, Proton VPN suggested searching for the applications directly via the AppStore or Google Play Store when using a mobile device. On the desktop, you can download the VPN via the GitHub platform by clicking the "Code" button.

TechRadar has reached out to some of the companies involved to confirm this, but we are still waiting for a response at the time of writing.

21 VPN providers affected

This is the full list of the VPN websites restricted in Venezuela as we write, according to data from Ve Sin Filtro:

Betternet

Browsec

CyberGhost VPN

ExpressVPN

Hola VPN

Hotspot Shield

IPVanish

iTop VPN

NordVPN

PandaVPN Pro

Proton VPN

Psiphon

PureVPN

Speedify

Surfshark

TunnelBear VPN

Urban VPN Proxy

VPN Brave

VPN Super Unlimited Proxy

Windscribe

ZoogVPN

Private Internet Access (PIA) is one of the big names not on this list at the moment. Jack Buckley, Privacy Advocate at PIA, has confirmed to TechRadar that both the PIA VPN app and the provider's official website are working as usual.

He said: "Even though we are not directly affected by this issue and the data is still coming in, we are seeing the impact of Venezuela's blocking efforts. While the full figures are not yet available, PIA is already seeing a 270% increase in website traffic from Venezuela at this early stage."

TikTok ban continues

The team at Ven Sin Filtro also confirmed that the TikTok block continues in Venezuela at the time of writing.

Internet watchdog NetBlocks first reported the block starting from midnight of January 8, 2025, "following a pattern of daily multi-hour restrictions."

The block comes because the popular Chinese video-sharing app failed to comply with the eight-day deadline issued by Venezuela's Supreme Court to appoint a local representative.