Venezuela restricts TikTok – leaving citizens turning to VPNs

People in Venezuela have increasingly turned to VPN services, yet again, as authorities restrict access to TikTok.

﻿Proton VPN confirmed to TechRadar that sign-ups across the country have spiked 350% so far, and usage is still increasing at the time of writing (see graph below).

This surge comes as TikTok is being disrupted in Venezuela, "following a pattern of daily multi-hour restrictions from midnight," internet watchdog NetBlocks reported today, January 8, 2025. The block comes because the popular Chinese video-sharing app failed to comply with the eight-day deadline issued by Venezuela's Supreme Court to appoint a local representative.

. (Image credit: Proton)

This isn't the first time, however, that Venezuela restricts access to a popular social media app.

In August, President Nicolás Maduro banned X for 10 days over a public row with owner Elon Musk, while calling for a boycott on WhatsApp. At that time, Maduro also said the social media platform was used to incite violence and create political unrest – the Guardian reported.

Multiple websites were reportedly blocked in the aftermath of Venezuela's presidential elections, too, as protests contesting the results sparked across the country at the end of July.

Do you know? (Image credit: Getty Images) A virtual private network (VPN) is security software that encrypts your internet connections, while also spoofing your real IP address location. The latter skill is exactly what's needed to bypass restrictions like those in place in Venezuela right now.

"During this period, Proton VPN became a lifeline for many Venezuelans seeking access to accurate information on the internet," a Proton spokesperson told TechRadar.

Over the summer, Proton VPN usage in Venezuela skyrocketed to 51,000% over baseline "making Proton VPN the most downloaded app in the country on Google Play," the expert added.

As citizens turned en masse to these circumventing tools, authorities began targeting VPN usage. Some Proton VPN users, for example, first lamented difficulties accessing their VPN apps ahead of the election. In response, the provider expanded its server capacity to better support Venezuelans' needs.

What's behind Venezuela's TikTok ban?

Venezuela's TikTok block comes a week after the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) fined the social network $10 million for not imposing measures to prevent the spread of viral challenges. These videos are thought to have allegedly led to the deaths of three Venezuelan children recently.

As the Associated Press reported, Judge Tania D’Amelio did not explain how the country expects to force China-based ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to pay the fine.

Among the judge's requests, there is also the requirement for TikTok to open an office within the country to ensure that all shared content complies with local laws.