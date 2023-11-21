NordVPN celebrates Black Friday with 69% off and a free Amazon gift card

Black Friday always means bargains, and this year NordVPN and TechRadar are teaming up to end 2023 with a bang. So, if you've ever wanted to try one of the best VPNs in the business, save some money, and get a $10, $20, or $30 Amazon gift card for free, now’s your chance. The offer converts directly to GBP and EUR as well

The deal knocks a massive 69% off of NordVPN's 2-year Standard plan, which works out to a measly $2.99 a month. You’ll also get an extra 3 months of coverage, and NordVPN is adding a $10 Amazon gift card to the mix, just for TechRadar readers, which you can use to treat yourself or the family (we won’t judge.)

Feel like splashing out? You can try NordPass, NordVPN’s very own password manager, with a Plus subscription for $3.99 a month—and grab a $20 gift card.

Finally, if you decide to treat yourself and go for the Complete plan, you’ll get a $30 gift card, as well as access to NordPass and 1TB of NordLocker storage, all for just $4.99 a month.

If you need more convincing, all of NordVPN’s plans are jam-packed with security features, and the service constantly impresses me with its lightning-fast speeds. You’ll get the best value for money with NordVPN’s 2-year plan—but don’t wait too long, because this Black Friday deal is only available from November 21 to November 29, 2023.

Exclusive deal NordVPN Standard | 2-year plan + 3 months free | $10 Amazon gift card | $2.99/mo

Save 69%:NordVPN is the perfect all-rounder, able to unblock virtually any streaming platform and deter even the most persistent ads and malware. You can try it for yourself over Black Friday with a huge 69% discount, and 3 months free included with its 2-year plan. Simply click the link to head over to the deal page and bag your bargain—and start thinking about what you’ll spend your free Amazon Gift card on. You’ll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, but you won’t get your gift card if you decide to claim your cash back. The deal ends on November 29, 2023.

NordVPN Plus | 2-year plan + 3 months free | $20 Amazon gift card | $3.99/mo

Save 62%: Keeping track of your passwords and logins can feel downright impossible at times—which is where NordVPN’s NordPass comes in handy. The password manager is included in the Plus plan and does the hard work for you, preventing your details from falling into the wrong hands. Check it out for $3.99 a month and secure your free $20 Amazon gift card. The deal ends on November 29, 2023.

NordVPN Complete | 2-year plan + 3 months free | $30 Amazon gift card | $4.99/mo

Save 69%: If you want the full suite of NordVPN tools, the Complete plan is where it’s at. Keep your browsing sessions airtight, your passwords under wraps, and get 1TB of NordLock storage—all for $4.99 per month. A $30 Amazon gift card is the cherry on top. The deal ends on November 29, 2023.

Why is this NordVPN deal worth checking out?

NordVPN never fails to impress, thanks to a long list of features, and is perfect for VPN newbies with intuitive apps for just about every device in the house. Getting set up only takes a few minutes, and once you’re up and running, you’ll be able to leave NordVPN to do its thing in the background without noticing an impact on your day-to-day browsing.

As you’d expect from one of the industry’s top dogs, NordVPN is a fantastic Netflix VPN, and you’ll have no trouble catching up on your favorite shows or tuning in to holiday specials. NordVPN can unblock the likes of BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, and Disney+, too, and keep up with any gaming or torrenting you’ll get up to over the festive season.

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want a balance of quality and value: NordVPN manages to pack tons of functionality, and extra tools, into budget-friendly prices. ✔️ Speed is your priority: NordVPN sits at the #1 spot in my fastest VPN rankings and can handle even the most data-intensive tasks. ✔️ You need an all-in-one security suite: block ads, stay safe from malware, and avoid trackers with NordVPN’s built-in tools.

NordVPN is in a league of its own when it comes to speed, and currently sits at the top spot in my fastest VPN rankings. It managed to max out my connection with peak speeds of over 950 Mbps—which is seriously impressive. As a result, you’ll have no trouble streaming in HD, hopping into video calls, and joining friends in online games.

The holiday season is a great time to discover new streaming content, and with more than 5,000 servers in 60 countries, NordVPN can help you unblock a world’s worth of shows and movies. Connecting to its servers is straightforward, too, meaning you’ll always have easy access to the sites and services you frequent at home if you happen to be overseas on Black Friday.

NordVPN proves that it's a top-notch secure VPN with an audited no-logs policy, too. I particularly like the Double VPN feature, which routes your data through two encrypted servers rather than just one, and comes in handy if you need an extra layer of protection. NordVPN’s kill switch will also jump into action and prevent data leaks if the VPN happens to drop.

Everyone needs a helping hand from time to time, and if you get stuck picking out a server or a protocol, the NordVPN customer support team is happy to help. They can’t tell you what to buy in the sales, but they’re available 24/7 via live chat to troubleshoot more technical queries.