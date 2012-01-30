If a physical QWERTY keyboard is a required feature, the Captivate Glide is definitely the best option on AT&T.

The Samsung Captivate Glide can be thought of much like a Galaxy S2 with a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, though it doesn't get to carry the Galaxy S2 badge.

It's clearly intended as a successor to the original Captivate (which was a Galaxy S phone), and shares many of the same design characteristics.

Its 4-inch Super AMOLED display offers very vivid colors, but sports a resolution of just 480x800 - not bad by any means, but nothing exceptional. Many phones in the Captivate Glide's price range, like the Motorola Atrix 2 and HTC Vivid, feature superior qHD displays (which sport 540x960 resolutions).

Inside is a 1GHz dual-core Tegra 2 processor, and while it's by no means slow, most current dual-core processors will outperform it; nonetheless, Samsung has Android 2.3 Gingerbread running very well on it. As a new device, it should see an update to Android 4.0 eventually.

The 8MP rear camera with LED flash is on par with other high-end phones, but can only record video at a maximum resolution of 720p. It also has a 1.3MP front-facing camera for video chatting.

Its saving grace is the slide-out 4-row QWERTY keyboard. They keys are all backlit and sit flush with the surface of the phone.

The keyboard layout is effective, but definitely takes some getting used to. Those looking for a phone with a physical keyboard should definitely consider the Captivate Glide.

Of course, as a slider, it's certainly not the thinnest phone, though at 13mm thick, it's thinner than the HTC MyTouch 4G Slide and as thin as the Droid 3 (not quite as thin as the Droid 4, though).

Samsung's attempts to achieve a "Premium" feel fall short; however, it still feels like a solid device, especially for a slider.

The back cover, while a nice grippy texture, is really its greatest design downfall as it's just a thin piece of plastic which gives the Glide an almost hollow feel, similar to the Samsung Infuse 4G.

Under the back cover is a 1650mAh battery which does a surprisingly good job lasting through the day.

There is also a MicroSD slot which is accessible without the need of pulling the battery or SIM card, which is useful because the Captivate Glide only has 8GB of internal storage, most of which is reserved.

At $149 with two-year contract ($499 without), the Captivate Glide could easily offer more – a notification light and 1080p recording would be nice – but for those in the market for a QWERTY slider, it's hard to find better.