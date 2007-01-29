Mangofile Personal Plus review

With the dream of the paperless office remaining exactly that, you've got to wonder, what's the point? Of course, it's the same as ever. Even if the world as a whole is still stuck with modern-day papyrus, there's no reason you can't take advantage of the world's most modern filing cabinet.

Mangofile is a cut-down version of a much more powerful document manager tool, originally intended for business rather than personal use. The personal editions cut down the number of users and functions on offer, but the actual workflow is much the same - from documents, to inbox, to filing cabinets, before being brought back into the light.

Instead of running OCR on documents, or providing general browsing tools, you're expected to fill in fields according to the filing cabinet where you put everything. These cabinets are customisable, with the defaults including things like author and the type of document it is. To retrieve files, you search for them, again by filing cabinet.

It's expected that you know what you need at any given point, with Mangofile only bringing up thumbnails and catalogues when you put in a request. Good for storing bills, not so much for general storage. Everything is stored in a database rather than sitting loose on your PC, making it easy to keep backups and password-protect your important information.

The process is simple enough, supporting multiple page documents, and the ability to directly import images from your hard drive. However, the shell around this data harks back to its business roots, with few softened edges or guidelines on getting the best out of it.

More pressingly though, many of the features are likely to prove superfluous in the home, notably the full audit trails and administration tools. It's unfair to call Mangofile a search box next to a database, but, in practice, that's the main side you're going to see, and for a hefty amount of money.

Mixed with a scanner, and the patience to add the metatags required for the paperless office, it can be useful - if not, it's likely you'll still find the stacks rising, and your computer sitting by as the answer to the perpetual problem you never quite get around to stamping out.