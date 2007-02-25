OCZ 2GB Secure Digital Dual SD card review

This is what the SD card world has been waiting for

Genuinely useful and pretty damn innovative. Very rarely are such words thrown around in the world of SD cards, but OCZ's Dual SD cards are just that. It's a standard sized card, the sort that fits snugly into most cameras out there, but has no need of a card reader to get the data from device to PC.

Slip off the housing at the end to reveal the USB connection, slot it into a waiting USB port and you're away. It really is that simple, convenient and fast to use. We've been seriously loving it in the office camera.