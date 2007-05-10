Belkin Cushtop

Belkin's Laptop@home range is an interesting concept. Its own studies show that 80 per cent of laptops bought never make it out of the home and end up being used at a kitchen table or on a lap when sat on the sofa.

The CushTop (£30 inc. VAT) is intended for the latter and consists of a thick padded cushion you can rest your laptop on.

There is a gap in the middle where you can tuck the power brick into, so that it's not getting in the way. Our first impressions were that it was a little on the large size, but in practical daily use it actually works incredibly well. As its made from a heat dissipating material, any heat generated by your laptop never makes it to your lap.

It's not a must-have essential peripheral by any stretch of the imagination, but it's certainly one you'll appreciate once you start to use it.