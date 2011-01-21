Toshiba 37RV753 review

If you need a second set, perhaps for a room you rarely visit, then the 37RV753 might fit the bill, but you could do much better

The 37RV753 is the kind of screen most people now know Toshiba for. It's aggressively priced (at the time of writing you can pick it up for £399 at Tesco Direct with a Blu-ray player thrown in free of charge) and has the design aesthetic of a dressing table mirror. It's a quantum leap away from what the brand is now trying to achieve with its WL Jacob Jensen Design studio lineup.

It is a commodity product through and through, but this is not necessarily a bad thing. Viewed from the front, this RV series set doesn't disgrace itself in polite company, although some might think the glossy bezel is rather too chunky to be a la mode.

So what do you get on a 37RV753? Well, not LED backlighting for a start. This model uses a traditional CCFL backlight (hence its 290mm deep cabinet), it also lacks motion resolution improvers (Active Vision M100 and Film Stabilization). In short, it's a bare bones box that offers barely any groovy gubbins.