TechRadar's Deals of the Week: 1TB USB 3.0 drive for £59 down from £120

Welcome to an Apple-free zone! A zone that's free of iPhones, not a zone that's full of free iPhones. There's a different - do you see?
This week's top deal is for the LaCie 1TB Porsche Design Mobile USB 3.0 Drive. Offering USB 3.0 superspeed and 1TB of mega-storage, you can currently pick it up for just £59.99 - that's a saving of 51% - down from £119.99!
In fact, we've got a whole raft of awesome deals on USB storage this week! How about a Toshiba 2TB StorE Canvio USB 3.0 drive for £59.94? And there's more below, too.
We're also here to save gamers money on GTA V, Call of Duty: Ghosts and the PS3. And how about a Nexus 4 smartphone for just £199? Get them before they run out!
Storage
- LaCie 1TB Porsche Design Mobile USB 3.0 Drive - save 51% | Was: £119.99 Now: £59.00 | Amazon
- Seagate Expansion Portable 1.5TB USB Drive - save 60% | Was: £149.99 Now: £90.00 | Argos via Ebay
- Toshiba 2TB StorE Canvio USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive | Now: £59.94 | Dabs Outlet via Ebay
- PNY 16GB Key Attaché USB Memory Stick | Now: £7.99 | PC World
- Transcend 8GB Jet USB Flash Drives - 5 Pack | Now: £19.99 | MyMemory
Vouchers
- GTA V - just £33 when you use voucher code TDX-DV73 to save £5 | Was: £38.00 Now: £33.00 | Tesco
Gaming
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Pre-order (PS3, Xbox360, PS4, XboxOne) | Now: £35.00 | Amazon
- Sennheiser NEW X320 - Xbox 360 Headset - Noise Cancelling Microphone - save £70 | Was: £89.99 Now: £19.99 | Ebay
- GTA V + PS3 Hardware Bundle | Now: £199.00 | Tesco
Computer Accessories
- Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse | Was: £59.99 Now: £37.97 | Amazon
- Foscam FI8910W Pan and Tilt Black Wireless IP camera - save £25 | Was: £69.99 Now: £44.99 | Ebuyer
Printers
- UP! Plus Personal Portable 3D Printer | Was: £1,600.00 Now: £1,461.58 | Amazon
Audio
- iBoutique® ColourJets USB Dancing Water Speakers | Was: £34.99 Now: £23.99 | Amazon
- JBL FLIP Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, Black - save £50 | Was: £99.95 Now: £49.95 | John Lewis
Cases
- Porsche Design Sleeve For LaCie Hard Drive | Was: £12.99 Now: £9.94 | Amazon
- iPhone 5 Hybrid Rubberised Back Cover Case - Black | Was: £12.99 Now: £4.99 | Amazon
- Google Nexus 4 Ringke Fusion The Best Selling Premium Hybrid Hard Case | Was: £25.00 Now: £10.95 | Amazon
- OtterBox Impact Case for iPhone 4/4S - Black | Was: £14.99 Now: £8.30 | Amazon
Mobile Phones
- Google Nexus 4 16GB | Was: £279.00 Now: £199.00 | Google Play
DVD/Blu-ray
- Breaking Bad: The Final Season | Now: £14.99 | Play.com
- The Evil Dead Trilogy [Blu-ray] | Now: £14.99 | Amazon
Digital Cameras
- CANON IXUS 510 HS Advanced Compact Digital Camera - save £70 | Was: £149.99 Now: £79.99 | Currys
iOS Apps
- Todo 7 -The ORIGINAL To-Do Task List | Now: £2.99 | iTunes
- Voice Translator™ | Was: £0.69 Now: Free | iTunes
- TWiT Pro | Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- WORMS | Now: £2.99 | iTunes
Android Apps
- Quickoffice | Was: £9.99 Now: Free | Google Play
- FINAL FANTASY IV - save 30% | Now: 7.49 | Google Play