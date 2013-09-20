Trending

TechRadar's Deals of the Week: 1TB USB 3.0 drive for £59 down from £120

By World of tech  

We're on a mission to save you money and this is what we've found...

TechRadar deals!
Pick up a bargain this weekend!

Welcome to an Apple-free zone! A zone that's free of iPhones, not a zone that's full of free iPhones. There's a different - do you see?

This week's top deal is for the LaCie 1TB Porsche Design Mobile USB 3.0 Drive. Offering USB 3.0 superspeed and 1TB of mega-storage, you can currently pick it up for just £59.99 - that's a saving of 51% - down from £119.99!

In fact, we've got a whole raft of awesome deals on USB storage this week! How about a Toshiba 2TB StorE Canvio USB 3.0 drive for £59.94? And there's more below, too.

We're also here to save gamers money on GTA V, Call of Duty: Ghosts and the PS3. And how about a Nexus 4 smartphone for just £199? Get them before they run out!

Storage

Vouchers

Gaming

Computer Accessories

Printers

Audio

Cases

Mobile Phones

DVD/Blu-ray

Digital Cameras

iOS Apps

  • WORMS | Now: £2.99 | iTunes

Android Apps

See more World of tech news