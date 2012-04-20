Apple exec Phil Schiller says Instagram jumped the shark

Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller, is none too fond of Instagram anymore, saying the photo app "jumped the shark."
Instagram received a lot of heat and some users closed their accounts after its buyout by Facebook.
Schiller also closed his Instagram account, but it's not because of Facebook.
Schiller explains himself
In a published report, Schiller expanded on what he meant by Instagram jumping the shark.
"Instagram is a great app and community. That hasn't changed. But one of the things I really liked about Instagram was that it was a small community of early adopters sharing their photographs," Schiller explained.
"Now that it has grow [sic] much larger the signal to noise ratio is different. That isn't necessarily good or bad, it's just not what I originally had fun with."
Just a few short months ago, Apple gave Instagram the App of the Year award as part of its Rewind 2011 promotion in December.
My how a few months and an Android app can change things.
Via Braaschme.com