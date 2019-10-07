Who's made the best smartphones of the past 12 months?

The TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards are less than a week away, and we're gearing up to crown the best smartphone of the last 12 months alongside 20 other coveted titles.

Another one of the awards is 'Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year', where we celebrate the best phone producers from around the world and decide who has had the strongest year.

The full shortlisted companies for the award include:

Apple

Google

LG

Huawei

OnePlus

Samsung

Sony

Xiaomi

We've also announced the shortlist for our hotly contested 'One to Watch' award that flags the most innovative and interesting companies that we believe may grow further to impress us over the next 12 months.

The full One to Watch shortlist is below:

Amazfit (Huami)

Mobvoi

Motorola

Oppo

TCL

Vivo

Xiaomi

The awards are taking place on October 10 in London and we'll be announcing the full winners list on TechRadar soon after.

You can see the full shortlist for the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2019 here.