Where can you find the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals to pre-order?

In a Venn diagram, with extortionate prices on one side and market-leading specs on the other, no other mobile phone fills the crossover as well as Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals.

Launching with an RRP of £1,199 for the lowest-spec version, the Ultra smashed all of our pre-conceived beliefs of what an expensive phone looked like. It even managed to sneak past Apple's best attempt at breaking your bank with the £1,149 iPhone 11 Pro Max.

But obviously, at a price like this, the Ultra is a truly exceptional handset. It's market-leading in terms of screen quality, camera specs and has even taken the general size of the handset to new heights. And clearly it is popular as it previously sold out direct from Samsung.

So yes, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals are pricey, oh so pricey, but if you want the best from Samsung and probably even in general across the entire phone market, the Ultra is looking like that choice.

If you're going to invest in pre-ordering this handset, you will want to find the absolute best price, and that's why we've picked out the cheapest Ultra deals we've seen so far and included some information on how to save money on it below.

The cheapest way to get a Samsung Galaxy Ultra:

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Fonehouse | Three | £44.99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £64 per month

Three and its 100GB of data contracts look to be the best value on the Ultra right now. With this plan, you're paying £64 a month and £44.99 upfront to land yourself a pretty decent 100GB of data - perfect for use on the 5G networks the Ultra gives you access to (if it's available where you live).

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £250 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 160GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £59 per month

Go with this O2 deal and your data is cranked up to 160GB. For that giant data package you're paying £59 a month, a lot less than the above deal. However, to get the monthly bills that low and the data that high, you do have to pay £250 upfront (with the code 10OFF). Despite that larger upfront costs, this remains one of the cheapest S20 Ultra deals around.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £79 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £74 per month

For some, EE will be the only network worth going for, it is the UK's number 1 after all. However, in typical EE fashion it doesn't come cheap. While this is one of the cheapest EE S20 Ultra deals around right now, it will cost you almost as much as the unlimited data deal below while landing you a lot less data.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Fonehouse | Vodafone | £57.99 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £75 per month

Is this offer cheap? Not in the slightest, it's not even affordable by the measures of the S20 Ultra. However, it is the cheapest price around for unlimited data on this device. Essentially, this is a bit of a carpe diem of the phone world, allowing you to harness 5G with no limits...if you don't mind the massive costs.View Deal

Securing the best value on your S20 Ultra:

There's a few key things to note when buying the S20 Ultra, none of which will- drastically reduce the price but they will all help to secure the best value:

- Galaxy Buds: When buying either the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Ultra in the pre-order period, Samsung will throw in a free pair of its new Galaxy Buds Plus. Make sure to claim your pair when you buy the phone as they are a valuable freebie.

- Trade-in: Just like in previous years, Samsung is offering trade-in discounts on all three new devices. Depending on what phone you have now, you can trade it in to score a discount of up to £450. This will massively help to dampen down the costs.

- Compare options: Do your research. We've included the best prices we've seen but it's worth fully looking through our best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals guide to find a contract that best fits you.

- Consider all three devices: Yes, the Ultra is the most powerful and most impressive of the three handsets but it costs a lot more. Consider the drop down to Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals to save some cash while still securing the free buds. Or if you just want the cheapest option, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals are still great.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra like?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra looks to be one of the best smartphones we've seen for a while. Building on the already impressive Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, this new handset builds on the core specs - boosting the battery to 5000mAh, the screen to a massive 6.9-inches and cramming in 12GB of RAM.

Where we've seen the most improvements and where most people will be interested is in the camera. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features 'Space Zoom', taking the hybrid optical zoom up to 10x and allowing for zooms all the way up to 100x.

Trying to include all of the features the Ultra has would take us all day so consult our full review to find out more.



