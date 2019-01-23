West Indies vs England live stream: how to watch Test cricket from anywhere

2019 is going to be a huge year for international cricket, with the Ashes and World Cup both happening this summer. And it all starts here for the West Indies and England teams who will fight out a three-match Test series. Success would be the perfect preparation for the year and we'll tell you how you can watch a West Indies vs England live stream no matter where you are in the world.

West Indies vs England Test series - when and where The three Test series in the Caribbean is underway, seeing the England cricket team trying to get the Ashes year off to a flying start. Each match starts at 10.00am local time - so 2pm GMT - and the dates of the matches are as follows: 1st Test: January 23-27 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados 3rd Test: January 31-February 4 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 3rd Test: February 9-13 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Saint Lucia

Do the England players ever get a break!? After a gruelling summer of Test cricket against Pakistan and India, Joe Root's men travelled to Sri Lanka at the start of winter for more. Now they end up on the beautiful shores of Barbados to see if they can retain the Wisden Trophy that they've now held for nearly 10 years. The big team news for the first Test is that Sam Curran is preferred to Stuart Broad, while Jonny Bairstow gets his shot at number 3 in the batting order in a team that features three wicket-keepers.

West Indies are coming off two consecutive series losses to India and Bangladesh and confidence will be low. But facing England often brings out the best in their players, and captain Jason Holder will be trying to stoke the memories of Shai Hope's double century heroics in 2017, as well as all the misery that Brian Lara used to pile on to England in the 90s and 00s. Upsetting the apple-cart on their home turf isn't a ridiculous notion whatsoever.

It's all poised to be another fascinating cricket Test series. So make sure you follow the instructions below to live stream the matches between West Indies and England.

See how to live stream Super Bowl LIII for free and without commercials

Watch Test cricket from anywhere with a VPN

Below we have details of where you can watch West Indies vs England in certain territories.

But even if there's no official broadcast where you live, there's still a way to watch. Use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream to pick up their live video feed. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free with an annual plan

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go.

3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

How to watch England play cricket in the UK

Those in the UK will be able to tune into Sky Sports to watch England in the West Indies. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch the match live on your TV or you can live stream it to your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV sports pass for £7.99 for a day, £12.99 a week or £33.99 for a whole month which will cover all three test matches. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch West Indies vs England in Australia

The Australian broadcaster for the Test battles is Fox Sports, with the action starting at 1am AEDT daily. For those wanting to watch their Fox Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to watch West Indies vs England: live stream in India

The Test matches will be shown on the Sony Network in India. Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD will have the action on the TV, while those hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device should head to Sony Liv.

How to watch West Indies vs England in North America