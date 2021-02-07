How to watch Super Bowl 2021: live stream free online from anywhere right now

Chips and dips at the ready, NFL fans, today's the day we've all been waiting for - Super Bowl 2021 is finally here with kickoff now less than an hour away! Read on as we explain how to watch Super Bowl LV online and get a Super Bowl live stream wherever you are right now - including all the legal ways you can watch Super Bowl free online in many countries around the world.

Tonight's game at Raymond James Stadium sees Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs looking to establish themselves as the league's next dynasty against the mastermind of arguably its greatest ever, Tom Brady and his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In fact, this is the third Super Bowl hosted by Tampa’s Ray Jay Stadium but the first time in NFL history a team has earned the right to play the big game at home. At 43-years-old, Brady will set another personal record by becoming the oldest QB to ever start in the big game - but if you've followed his phenomenal 20+ season career, you know he couldn't care less about that.

What might irk him is that Mahomes and the Chiefs are pretty much unanimously considered the best team in the league right now. They laid waste to red-hot Buffalo in the AFC Championship game and while the world won’t be rooting against the 43-year-old Brady like they did just a few years ago, KC enters Super Bowl LV as heavy favorites whoever you ask.

Still, this is the Super Bowl and anything can happen, so with the clock ticking down to kickoff time, follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Super Bowl 2021 and get an NFL live stream for one of the biggest games in football history - including all the ways for watching Super Bowl without cable. But first, here are all the free Super Bowl live stream options legally available today.

How to watch Super Bowl free online: live stream Chiefs vs Buccaneers today

Below, we take you through your full Super Bowl live stream options for a number of countries where the NFL is particularly popular. But if you're pressed for time and just want to know who'll let you watch Super Bowl free online today, you'll find all the details you need right here.

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in US: CBS Sports

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in UK: BBC iPlayer

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Australia: 7mate

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Germany: ProSieben

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Mexico: Azteca 7

These are all 100% legal free Super Bowl live streams, so it's never been in easier to watch the big game around the world. If you do find yourself stuck abroad without access to your home stream, or simply craving your local commentary - here's what to do.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 from outside your country

If you find yourself away from home for whatever reason and want to watch your regular Super Bowl coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you access streaming services and channels back in your country of residence, helping you avoid geo-blocks so you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere - and giving you an extra layer of online security for good measure.

We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best VPN currently available as, based on our latest February 2021 testing, it's currently working well with nearly all the major streaming platforms that will allow you watch Super Bowl LV free online this weekend, as well as those of most pay TV providers and subscription-only services.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Why use a VPN to watch Super Bowl online?

Even though the game is free in so many countries, there are loads of reasons why you might still want to use a VPN for the big game. Here are some of the most common reasons.

Watch the complete CBS Super Bowl experience, including the famous US Super Bowl commercials - typically missing from international broadcasts

Access commentary in your native language - or simply your preferred team of pundits

Try a VPN 100% risk free for Super Bowl - an easy game to access in many places - to see if the service is right for you in the bigger picture

- an easy game to access in many places - to see if the service is right for you in the bigger picture Add an extra layer of cyber security to your device if you're concerned about your privacy - or regularly complete financial transactions online like shopping or banking

How to watch Super Bowl 20021: live stream Chiefs vs Buccaneers in the US for free

Watching the Super Bowl couldn't be easier in the US, as CBS is your one-stop-shop for a Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream on Sunday, February 7, when kick-off is set for 6.30pm ET/3.30pm PT (5.30pm CT) but coverage will be running all day long. Anyone with the channel as part of their cable package will therefore be able to tune-in at no extra cost on the CBS website. It also means there are two great options to watch all the action without cable. First, CBS has its own standalone streaming service, CBS All Access, which costs just $5.99 a month - and there's even a FREE CBS All Access trial that means you'll be able to watch Super Bowl LV without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. In fact, CBS is opening the floodgates to its broadcast on its CBS Sports website, so anyone located in the US can get a 100% free Super Bowl LV live stream either in their browser or via the CBS Sports app. Additionally, CBS is available as part of FuboTV, an end-to-end cable replacement service that normally costs from $64.99 a month - but offers an equally attractive FREE FuboTV trial so you can see if it's right for you and catch the big game without dropping a dime yet again. It's one of many great value over-the-top streaming services available to Americans looking for a more affordable alternative to cable. When it comes to Super Bowl, YouTube TV also offers CBS for total coverage of the game - and we've got a complete guide as well as more additional information about watching with CBS All Access.

How to watch a FREE Super Bowl live stream in the UK this Sunday

UK-based American football fans are well covered when it comes to the NFL - and are especially lucky when it comes watch a Buccaneers vs Chiefs live stream of Super Bowl 55, as the BBC will be airing the game 100% FREE! This means that anyone located in the UK can get a free Super Bowl LV live stream by using the BBC's iPlayer streaming service, which doesn't cost a penny (though you should, of course, be in possession of a valid UK TV license). Sky will also be showing Super Bowl 55 in 2021, and for anyone who already subscribes to it and has one of its Sky Sports packages, it's another great option. If you prefer Sky Sports' NFL coverage, you can also get it contract-free courtesy of the broadcaster's Now TV offshoot. But before you sign up for anything, just remember you can also watch Super Bowl free in the UK with the BBC! Kick-off time for Super LV has been confirmed and it's a11.30pm GMT UK start time. Outside of the UK? British residents out of the country for Super Bowl LV can catch the big game just the would at home with the help of a quality VPN as per our guide above.

FAQ: can I watch Super Bowl in 4K HDR?

How to watch a Super Bowl 2021 live stream in Ireland

NFL fans in Ireland have two options for watching Super Bowl LV this Sunday - and they're the same as they are in the UK. Both Sky Sports and the BBC have coverage of the big game, but unlike in the UK mainland and Northern Ireland, the BBC isn't a free-to-air terrestrial channel in Eire. Instead, it only comes as part of pay TV packages like those offered by Virgin and Sky - and worst of all, iPlayer is geo-blocked in the Republic so you can't get a free Super Bowl live stream online, either. Or can you? If you don't have Sky (where coverage starts at 10pm IST on Sky Sports NFL) or want to get one of its Now TV passes to catch the big game, we recommend anyone abroad in Ireland give serious consideration to trying out our No. 1 overall VPN This will help you hop the digital border you need to regain iPlayer access and is working well with the service as of our latest 2021 testing.

How to watch a Super Bowl 55 live stream in Canada on Sunday

Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is offering comprehensive coverage of the 2020/21 season, right through the playoffs and Super Bowl LV, with its great value DAZN packages. It's an absolute bargain as just CA$20 a month or $150 a year, especially when you consider that you get not only NFL Game Pass access complete with RedZone, but also that DAZN's the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can try it for free by taking advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too. Canadians will also find that Super Bowl LV is being televised by national broadcasters TSN and CTV.

How to watch a free Super Bowl LV live stream in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so. Foxtel is home to the sport Down Under and is showing the big game on ESPN this year. This means anyone on-the-go will be able to stream all the action from Raymond James Stadium on laptops and mobile devices using the Foxtel Go app - just log-in with your Foxtel ID. if you don't have Foxtel as part of a pay TV package, Kayo Sports almost always gets all the biggest events Foxtel enjoys. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial! But the best way to watch Super Bowl free in Australia for most people comes courtesy of the Seven Network and more specifically its 7mate channel, where you can watch Super Bowl 2021 for nothing, both on TV or online, without having to sign up and then cancel anything. The big game kicks off Down Under at 10.30am AEDT on the morning of Monday, February 8, 2021 - check your local TV listings to see when build-up coverage starts on your preferred channel or service. Outside of Australia? All you need is a good VPN and to follow our instructions above and you can stream just like you would in Oz, only from anywhere in the world. Our latest 2021 testing reveals that our No.1 pick, ExpressVPN, is currently working with Kayo Sports and 7mate.

Super Bowl live stream 2021: how to watch Super Bowl LV online in Mexico

The NFL has been making a real push south of the border, with Mexico City normally hosting a selected NFL game each season. It follows that the sport is huge there, so you've got a variety of TV options to watch Super Bowl in Mexico. These include ESPN, Fox Sports, Televisa and TV Azteca.. Of these, our basic Spanish tells us that for anyone after a FREE Super Bowl live stream in Mexico should be able to find what they're looking for courtesy of Azteca 7, which can be watched in a browser online, or via the appropriate TV Azteca app. Not in Mexico? Don't miss the passion of your local commentary just because you're abroad - instead, try using a VPN to access you favorite Super Bowl coverage wherever you are in the world this Sunday.

How to watch Super Bowl free online in Germany: 2021 live stream details

Germany boasted five NFL Europe teams at one point, so it's little surprise that American football is huge in the European nation. Its popularity means that German fans can watch Super Bowl LV free on terrestrial channel ProSieban - either on TV or on the network's online streaming platform. Not in Germany? You can tune in to your local coverage from abroad simply by adding a VPN to your software roster and following our guide above.

(Image credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

All you need to know about Super Bowl LV in 2021

The 2021 Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The 65,000+ capacity stadium will welcome a limited number of fans to the game as the US continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league now having confirmed that around 20,000 will be in attendance at Super Bowl LV, with a number of tickets reserved for key workers.

The start time for Super Bowl LV is set for 6.30pm ET/3.30pm PT (5.30pm CT) in the US.

Globally, that means the Super Bowl time is:

Australia Super Bowl time: 10.30am AEDT (Monday, February 8)

India Super Bowl time: 5am IST (Monday, February 8)

Japan Super Bowl time: 8.30am JST (Monday, February 8)

Germany and Europe Super Bowl time: 12.30am CET (Monday, February 8)

Mexico Super Bowl time: 5.30pm CST

New Zealand Super Bowl time: 12.30pm NZST (Monday February 8)

South Korea Super Bowl time: 8.30am KST (Monday, February 8)

UK and Ireland Super Bowl time: 11.30pm GMT

Where is the Super Bowl on TV?

America's three main broadcasters - CBS, Fox, and NBC - alternate rights to air the Super Bowl each year.

In 2021, it's the turn of CBS to air Super Bowl LV. As per our guide above, if you don't have it on cable, then it has a dedicated streaming-only platform, CBS All Access, that will sort you out in time for the big game.

Folks in the UK arguably have it best, though, as the Super Bowl is 100% FREE to watch on the BBC and its companion iPlayer streaming service. Provided you're located in the UK (and you should also be in possession of a valid TV license), registration takes just a few seconds and only asks for basic details like a working email address.

Anyone in either country can also access their usual streaming service to watch Super Bowl 2021, no matter where they are in the world. With a top-quality VPN in your huddle, you can simply relocate your IP address back home and enjoy the big like you normally would from the comfort of your living room.

When does Super Bowl pre-game coverage start on Sunday?

Don't think about doing anything else on Super Bowl Sunday, because CBS is on-air live from Raymond James Stadium from 11.30am ET/8.30am PT, making for a whopping seven hours of Super Bowl pre-game coverage on the channel.

Super Bowl 2021: full schedule and TV guide

While Covid has forced the NFL to make a number of changes to the usual Super Bowl Week schedule in 2021, most of the usual events and formalities are going ahead in one way or another.

Super Bowl Media Day, for instance, became Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, February 1 and saw select players interviewed over Zoom - not the usual circus that ensues at the start of the week.

Here's a complete Super Bowl 2021 TV schedule for the big weekend:

Saturday, February 6: NFL Honors 2021 at 9pm ET/PT on CBS

NFL Honors 2021 at 9pm ET/PT on CBS Sunday, February 7: Super Bowl LV pre-game coverage from 11.30am ET/8.30am PT on CBS

Super Bowl LV pre-game coverage from 11.30am ET/8.30am PT on CBS Sunday, February 7: Puppy Bowl XVII from 1pm ET/10am PT (2pm/11am paw-off) on Animal Planet US

Puppy Bowl XVII from 1pm ET/10am PT (2pm/11am paw-off) on Animal Planet US Sunday, February 7: Kitten Bowl VII at 2pm ET/11am PT on Hallmark Channel

Kitten Bowl VII at 2pm ET/11am PT on Hallmark Channel Sunday, February 7: Miley Cyrus presents TikTok Tailgate concert at 3pm on TikTok and CBS

(Image credit: Animal Planet/Discovery+)

How to watch a Puppy Bowl 2021 live stream - and what is the Puppy Bowl?

Super Bowl build-up wouldn't be the same without the Puppy Bowl, a pawsome pre-game tradition now in its 16th year - so we're on Puppy Bowl XVII, officially.

It sees 70 adorable pups compete in a two-hour long event pitting Team Ruff vs Team Fluff. The event is co-hosted and the teams 'coached' by two of America's least likely BFFs, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

A one-hour long pre-game show will recap the highlights of Puppy Bowls past from 1pm ET/10am PT, while the game itself 'kicks-off' at 2pm ET/11am PT.

TV coverage is on Animal Planet, which if you don't have via cable, can be streamed using either the Discovery+ platform (from $4.99 a month, 7-day free trial) or an over-the-top cable replacement service like FuboTV (from $64.99 a month, 7-day free trial).

The reason the Puppy Bowl has captured the nation's imagination is that in addition to being so darn cute, it also features adoptable dogs from shelters all over the country, so if you get tired of the usual talking heads pre-game coverage, be sure to tune in!

Sadly, the Puppy Bowl doesn't seem to be available internationally, even in countries like the UK where Animal Planet is available. But anyone from the US currently abroad needn't worry as they can try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and tune in just like they would at home.

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/FilmMagic)

Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show: who's performing at Super Bowl LV?

Following in the footsteps of a sensational performance by Shakira and J-Lo last year that was watched by some 104 million people (and received over 1,300 complaints), The Weeknd has been confirmed to headline the 2021 Super Bowl halftime how.

It's expected to go down as the longest halftime show ever at 24 minutes, with Jay-Z and Roc Nation responsible for production of this year's entertainment.

For more details, check out our full guide to the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show.

Super Bowl 2021 odds and predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently installed as the heavy favorites to lift the Lombardi trophy for a second straight season. With arguably the league's most gifted QB in Patrick Mahomes under center, its best TE in Travis Kelce menacing opposing defences, and deadly skill players like Tyreek Hill able to break out for a big play at any time...it's easy to see why.

The Bucs are the underdogs, having emerged from the NFC Wild Card picture with big wins over the Saints and Packers to get this far - and few would put another upset past them with GOAT Tom Brady under center.

The combination of home field advantage and Brady being Brady somewhat mitigates Tampa's otherwise heavy underdog status, even if the 22,000 fans expected to attended is well below the normal 65,000+ capacity of Ray Jay.

Still, while Tampa are a team brimming with the kind of confidence you get when you're led by TB12, most pundits are joining Vegas and the bookmakers in predicting a Chiefs win - though most have it down to be a close game that's likely to come down to the final possession.

(Image credit: Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LIV: Who won Super Bowl 54 last year?

Super Bowl LIV certainly lived up to the hype, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning the game for the franchise's first in 50 years.

As well as being the maiden Super Bowl victory for superstar QB Pat Mahomes - also named Super Bowl MVP - it was also the first ring for decorated head coach Andy Reid.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers in dramatic fashion, too, coming back from a 10 point deficit and rallying to score three touchdown in just over five minutes to close out the game and win the game 31-10.

