I tested the Loop Switch 2 earbuds at the Miami F1, and I’m never going to a gig or race without them again

Formula 1 events are a cacophony of noise – engines, crowd cheers, music, and loud speaker commentary filling the air – which is what made the recent Miami 2025 race the perfect place to test the Loop Switch 2 earplugs.

Specifically the metallic orange 3-in-1 Switch 2 earplugs released in partnership with McLaren (I’m absolutely taking my wearing them as the reason for the team’s racing success in the States that weekend). Aesthetics aside, they’re functionally identical to Loop’s other Switch 2 plugs.

How do they work? They aren’t for music, instead these 3-in-1 earplugs can swap between three noise cancellation modes.

Engage (the most open) offers a 20dB noise reduction to take the edge off distractions and noise but still lets you hear speech which made it perfect for trying to talk to vendors while ordering food, while Experience mode offers 23dB of noise reduction which was perfect when I was watching the race from the grand stand – because it reduced the noise of the engines but kept me in touch with the excitement of the crowd and still let me make out the commentary blaring over the speakers.

Then there’s Quiet mode (the most closed option). With 26dB of noise reduction this was handy when I wanted to just have a little bit more of a quiet moment – like when I wanted to sleep while taking the coach back to the hotel.

I couldn't take pictures at the F1 due to rights reasons, so here's me wearing the earplugs at home (Image credit: Future / Hamish Hector)

You swap between these settings using a mechanical control slider on the earplugs.

They’re completely analog in fact – these are one of the few non-electric gadgets we test here on TechRadar, meaning you never need to remember to charge them up. You just need to remember to clean the ear tips every so often and to take their case with you.

Alongside the earplugs, you’ll also get the aforementioned carrying case – it’s the perfect compact size to fit in any available pocket – and four size options of ear tip (extra small up to large) to suit different ear shapes.

The McLaren pair I rocked in Miami are $64.50 / £59.95 / AU$99.95, though you can get one of the four standard color options from Loop’s online store for $59.95 / £54.95 / AU$94.95.

That’s admittedly a little pricey, but if you’re someone who frequents music gigs or loud motorsports events and you hate the ringing in your ears after, these Loop Switch 2 earplugs could be just what you’ve been looking for.