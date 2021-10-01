Vodafone's latest fibre broadband deals are simply the best around right now

Are you looking to upgrade your internet? Vodafone's latest promotion is offering two packages that stand out as the best fibre options by far.

Blending affordability, fast speeds, and a big cash incentive, there is a lot to like here. Go for Vodafone's more affordable Superfast 1 plan, and you'll only pay £19.50 a month.

While that is the cheapest fibre broadband deal around right now, it still gets you speeds averaging 35Mb. On top of that, if you sign up right now, you'll get a £120 voucher to spend at Amazon, Tesco, or M&S.

Alternatively, Vodafone's Superfast 2 deal upgrades your speeds to a faster 63Mb while only raising your bills to £21.50 a month. For those speeds, you'll struggle to find a cheaper option. Plus, like the above plan, you'll get that £120 voucher thrown in.

Vodafone's new broadband deals in full

Vodafone Superfast 1: 24 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £19.50 a month + £120 Amazon voucher

Right now, this is the cheapest fibre internet plan on the market. Despite that, you'll also be able to get an £120 voucher to Amazon, Tesco or M&S when you sign up. That's an impressive free addition on such a cheap plan. While the speeds averaging 35Mb are slower than a lot of fibre offers, they will still be fast enough for most smaller households looking to stream, work from home and maybe connect a few smart devices.

Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.50 a month + £120 Amazon voucher

Know you'll need faster speeds? This package will be the better option of the two. It boosts your speeds to an impressive 63Mb. Despite almost doubling your average speeds, this deal will only cost you £21.50 a month. Those speeds will be perfect if you're gaming, living in a house with a few other people, all with devices connected or working from home. Like the above plan, you'll also get an £100 Amazon, M&S or Tesco voucher.

