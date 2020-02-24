Vodafone's fibre broadband deals are some of the best value plans around right now

Vodafone isn't really one of those bells and whistles kind of internet providers. With its broadband deals, you're not getting freebies, cashback, and convoluted promotions...It's just pretty cheap.

Obviously for some, that will instantly take Vodafone off your list. With retailers like Virgin offering tech freebies and Plusnet offering some pretty massive cashback plans, there are better offers for bundled in value.

But with its cheapest plan offering average speeds of 35Mb for £21.95 (£19.95 for existing customers) and its faster plan with speeds averaging 63Mb costing £23.95 (£21.95 for existing), Vodafone is one of the cheapest providers around.

With a price below BT, Virgin, Sky, EE and TalkTalk, one of these two fibre broadband deals will be ideal for anyone needing a cheap plan. Want something with a bit more going on? Check out our guide to the best broadband deals.

Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.95pm (or £19.95 for existing Vodafone customers)

The cheaper of the two options, if you already have a phone contract with Vodafone you will be paying just £19.95 a month. That makes this one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals around right now. The £21.95 most customers will pay still falls in as one of the cheapest offers out there.

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23.95pm (or £21.95 for existing Vodafone customers)

Just £2 a month more gets you Vodafone's Superfast 2 broadband package. This has only gone up by 95p a month from its market-leading price we saw before meaning it still tops the market. If you want a faster fibre package, this will be the one to go for.

What other broadband deals are there right now?

Not a fan of what Vodafone has to offer? Luckily there is plenty of other options lying around right now. If you don't mind relying on cashback, Plusnet can go even cheaper on fibre than Vodafone.

With a monthly price of £22.99, getting you speeds averaging 36Mb, Plusnet already looks good. Throw in the £75 in cashback and you're effectively paying just £18.82 a month.

Or, BT could be another great choice. Offering its lowest ever price on its Superfast Fibre plan, you'll be paying just £27.99 a month for speeds averaging 50Mb - a great price for BT.

