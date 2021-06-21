Vodafone has the best fibre broadband deal on the market at just £21.95 a month

There are plenty of excellent broadband deals on the market right now but for most, Vodafone is going to stand out as the clear number 1 choice. With fast speeds, cash incentives and affordable pricing, it is winning in all areas.

The deal in question is Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan. It only costs £21.95 a month and despite that, you'll be getting speeds averaging an impressive 63Mb - plenty for most large households.

Normally you would be paying a fair bit more for those kinds of speeds which alone makes this a great value option. However, Vodafone takes it a step further with a cash incentive thrown in.

Right now, this package comes with a £75 voucher that you can use at Tesco, M&S or Amazon. That takes this already impressive offer and boosts its value even further.



This brilliant fibre broadband deal in full:

