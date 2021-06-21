Vodafone has the best fibre broadband deal on the market at just £21.95 a month

There are plenty of excellent broadband deals on the market right now but for most, Vodafone is going to stand out as the clear number 1 choice. With fast speeds, cash incentives and affordable pricing, it is winning in all areas.
The deal in question is Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan. It only costs £21.95 a month and despite that, you'll be getting speeds averaging an impressive 63Mb - plenty for most large households.
Normally you would be paying a fair bit more for those kinds of speeds which alone makes this a great value option. However, Vodafone takes it a step further with a cash incentive thrown in.
Right now, this package comes with a £75 voucher that you can use at Tesco, M&S or Amazon. That takes this already impressive offer and boosts its value even further.
This brilliant fibre broadband deal in full:
Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.95 a month + £75 Amazon voucher. This is a fantastic all-round broadband deal. You'll only be paying £21.95 a month but despite that, you'll get some impressive speeds averaging 63Mb. While that alone would make this the best fibre plan on the market, the addition of a £75 voucher for Amazon, Tesco or M&S rockets this straight past the competition.
View Deal
