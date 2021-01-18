Virgin's market leading broadband deal now comes with a £75 Amazon voucher

Looking for a new internet plan? Cross off the long line of broadband comparison internet tabs you have open because a recent offer from Virgin is the obvious choice to go for...if you can get it.

Virgin is currently offering speeds averaging 108Mb for just £24 a month - double the speeds most providers can offer at this price point. And on top of the speeds and data combo, Virgin has recently improved this deal with a very tempting incentive.

When you buy this plan, Virgin will throw in a £75 Amazon.co.uk voucher. All of those factors together mean Virgin has the best broadband deals around right now.

However, Virgin isn't exactly the most widely available broadband provider out there right now, with only a small percentage of the UK able to get its deals. If you're not in an area that offers Virgin, there are plenty of other excellent fibre broadband deals right now.

Virgin's impressive fibre broadband deals

The best fibre internet plan around Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 Amazon voucher

Virgin already had one of the best fibre broadband deals around thanks to its £24 a month price tag, but now it's even better. You can also get a £75 Amazon voucher with your purchase. On top of that, there is nothing to pay upfront and you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Ts&Cs of this broadband deal state that the limited-time offer (ending on January 24) is for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



