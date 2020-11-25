Virgin's fibre broadband deals top the market this Black Friday with £75 vouchers

Black Friday has already produced a number of market-leading broadband deals this year thanks to price drops, vouchers and big incentives across the board. But for those who need lightning-fast speeds, Virgin has taken the top spot.

That's because across Virgin's M series, you can currently get your hands on a discounted monthly price, a £75 Amazon voucher and not have to pay a single penny upfront.

While all of Virgin's M series is involved in this offer, the M100 package stands out. It is the cheapest of the lot at just £24.99 a month but still gets you speeds averaging 108Mb.

That's going to be more than fast enough for most people, even for those who live in big households, if you're a gamer, or someone who's job is intensive on internet. Virgin is, however, only available in a small portion of the country. If you can't get it where you live, check out the other great Black Friday broadband deals.

Virgin Black Friday broadband deals:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24.99 per month | FREE activation + £75 Amazon voucher

Virgin already had one of the best fibre broadband deals around thanks to its £24.99 a month price tag, but now it's even better. You can now also get a £75 Amazon voucher with your purchase. On top of that, there is nothing to pay upfront and you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb.

View Deal

Virgin M200 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 213Mb average speed | £30.99 per month | FREE activation + £75 Amazon voucher

You can go even faster on your speeds with this upgraded Virgin plan. It boosts your costs to £30.99 a month but also sees your speeds jump to an incredible 213Mb. That's going to mean lightning-fast game downloads, smooth internet performance even with loads of devices connected, and an easy time working from home. Just like the deal above, you're getting the £75 Amazon voucher.

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



