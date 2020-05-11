Virgin's fantastic fibre broadband deal now comes with a £50 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card

Virgin has always been a mixed bag when it comes to the promotions it offers across its broadband deals. However, recently the ISP has gone all out and nailed great value offers it time after time - and its latest attempt is our favourite yet.

Virgin has taken its M100 fibre plan, offering speeds averaging a ridiculously fast 108Mb and slashed the monthly price right down to £24, making it cheaper than the likes of BT, Sky and Plusnet that are all offering slower speeds!

Then, to take it up a notch further, Virgin increased the value by slashing off the upfront costs. For the finishing blow? A £50 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card gets exclusively thrown in by following our links as long as you order before May 17.

With all of those factors, Virgin has beaten out everyone, even TalkTalk's incredibly cheap fibre plan and Sky's free upfront online exclusives. We've listed everything you'll need to know about this Virgin offer below.

This amazing Virgin broadband deal in full:

Virgin M100 Fibre broadband | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | | £35 FREE activation | £24 a month + £50 Amazon voucher

There really is a lot to love here! There's no upfront costs, the monthly bills have been cut all of the way down to £24 and you're getting a £50 Amazon voucher. We can tell you with absolute certainty that no other broadband plan will offer these speeds for a better price.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

