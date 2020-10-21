Virgin and BT are both offering excellent fibre broadband deals right now

We're all spending more time at home right now. Whether you're working from home, spending your evenings binging Netflix or tactfully planning your Black Friday shopping list, having the right internet plan is crucial to keep up with your new lifestyle.

Luckily, there are plenty of great broadband deals out there right now, especially if you need something a bit faster with fibre. Right now, two of the best options come from the big names BT and Virgin.

If you live somewhere that can get Virgin, that is probably one of the best options out there. It is offering a plan with speeds averaging 108Mb for just £24 a month. On top of that, Virgin will throw in a £75 Amazon voucher.

BT on the other hand has a deal offering speeds averaging 50Mb for £27.99 a month. Like Virgin, BT is throwing in a freebie in the form of a £60 Mastercard. While Virgin is evidently the better of the two deals, it is nowhere near as widely available as BT is, so for some BT could be the better choice.

Virgin's broadband deals:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband| 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

This deal from Virgin is probably the best fibre package on the market right now. It costs nothing upfront and just £24 on a monthly basis. That price secures you 108Mb average speeds - plenty for most people's needs, even in big households with tonnes of devices connected. On top of that, Virgin is also throwing in a £75 voucher to use at Amazon.

BT's broadband deals:

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | 50Mb average speed | £27.99 per month | £9.99 activation + £60 Mastercard

BT's Fibre 1 package is looking pretty affordable right now. For £27.99 a month, you're getting speeds averaging 50Mb - plenty for a big household with people working from home or streaming a lot. On top of the deal itself, BT will also throw in a £60 Mastercard, adding to the overall value.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out if you're included in this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if the deals show as available, then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

