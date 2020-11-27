Unlimited data and free AirPods make this a brilliant Black Friday SIM only deal

Black Friday SIM only deals have been as keenly fought as we expected this year. There have been some superb savings - from teeny tiny bills to masses of data at a great value rate.

But this is the only one that has thrown in a really eye-catching freebie. Grab this £23 per month SIM on Vodafone with unlimited data, texts and minutes (you can really breathe easily every month with no caps to worry about) and retailer Mobiles.co.uk will deliver a gorgeous pair of Apple AirPods 2nd Generation to your door, too.

So, if you were hoping to sort your SIMO out this Black Friday and grab a bargain pair of AirPods for yourself or as a Christmas pressie, you can do both right here.

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being on a Vodafone SIM only deal, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, get discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.