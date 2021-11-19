Two of the best Lego Star Wars sets are reduced in early Black Friday sales

If you're a Star Wars fan looking to splash some cash on yourself (or treat someone you really care about) the Black Friday Lego deals over at John Lewis might have something in store for you.
John Lewis has reduced the price of about 40 sets for Black Friday, and they include two of the biggest, most expensive Lego sets: the Mos Eisley Cantina, and the Star Destroyer. These kits normally cost loads, but thanks to reductions, they're slightly more affordable.
(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Lego Star Wars Black Friday deals
Lego Star War Star Destroyers:
£649.99 £519.99 at John Lewis (save £130)
This is one of the biggest sets Lego has ever made, depicting a giant replica Star Destroyer including a stand and some minifigures. It's a decorative kit but will certainly take up a whole coffee table.
Lego Star War Mos Eisley Cantina:
£319.99 £255.99 at John Lewis (save £64)
This set based on the cantina from the first Star Wars film is usually pretty pricey, but 20% off makes it a lot more affordable - it comes with loads of minifigures from the movie.
These are some big Lego sets, and you wouldn't buy them on a whim; but lots of people wait for Black Friday sales to get low-cost Lego, so there's a good chance you've been anticipating the late-November deals for quite some time.
What's more, we haven't seen any of these sets go for less than these prices.
They're not the only sets discounted from John Lewis though. While some of the other reductions aren't quite noteworthy, there are a few decent ones.
Lego Creator Bird of Paradise:
£144.99 £60.29 at John Lewis (save £84.70)
This is a fantastic deal; while John Lewis has reduced the price by 33%, that's from its pre-deal price, not the original start price. It's part of the Lego Botanical range of plastic plants.
Lego Architecture Taj Mahal:
£89.99 £71.99 at John Lewis (save £18)
This bricky recreation of the famous landmark is a lot smaller than a previous version of it, which means it's not so expensive. 20% off the price makes it a good gift for travel fans.
Lego Batman Cowl:
£43.99 £35.06 at Walmart (save £9)
If you want a Lego set of a grumpy bat face staring at you - or are a Batman fan - this head set is reduced by a fair £9. More like Batman s-cowl though, right?
Lego Creator London Bus:
£110 £87.99 at John Lewis (save £22)
This is a decent saving on a kit that doesn't always get reduced - it's a cute little London Bus in its classic red design.
More Lego Star Wars deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the two Lego Star Wars kits from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
