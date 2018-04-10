Tour the moon in this stunning 4K video

The moon may be a near constant in the night sky, but unless you're looking through a high-power telescope, you rarely get to see the craggy satellite in much detail. That is, until now.

NASA is taking Earthlings on a stunning 4K virtual tour of the moon, which you can see for yourself in the video below.

The video is actually a recreation of one published in 2011 from data gathered by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO).

Now, thanks to more data collected by LRO in the six years since, the animation shows some of the moon's most compelling features and landmarks in ultra-high def resolution.

Viewers are taken from massive impact craters many kilometers wide to the Apollo lunar landing sites. You can see a boulder that mysteriously sits in the center of a peak, and signs of surface water ice near the south pole.

It's a fascinating watch for anyone interested in space or who's always wanted to get a sense of what it would be like to walk on the moon. We recommend spending a few minutes watching.

Via Digital Trends