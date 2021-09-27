Toshiba's 2021 TV lineup shows good TVs don't have to break the bank

Toshiba has unveiled its full line-up of TVs in the UK for 2021, and they look perfect for creating a great home cinema setup without needing to drop thousands of pounds.

Headlining its collection is the newly announced Toshiba UK31 – which is available from £379 – and comes with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant built-in. This 4K TV has premium audio and visual features built-in like HLG, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos that should allow it to deliver a premium home cinema experience, especially at its largest 65-inch size.

It also boasts Toshiba’s latest TRU Picture Engine technology, with TRU Micro Dimming promising an enhanced contrast performance for deeper blacks, TRU Flow boasting silky smooth action perfect for sports fans, and TRU Resolution which should upscale content for a crisp viewing experience.

The new UL21 from Toshiba loses out on the TRU Flow technology and has no in-built Alexa assistant, but otherwise comes with all the same features as the UK31. It’s slightly cheaper as a result – just £349 for its cheapest version – but can be upgraded to bigger sizes (again up to a max of 65 inches).

We haven’t yet had the chance to test out either of these TVs, but we’ve previously been impressed with what Toshiba’s sets can pull off even with their budget-friendly pricing.

The rest of Toshiba's 2021 line-up

One of those impressive TVs we had a chance to review is the WK3C which we gave four stars out of five. While it is only available in smaller sizes, it’s incredibly affordable at just £169 for the 24-inch size and £199 as a 32-inch TV.

That small package is brimming with features including in-built Alexa, HDR10, HLG, and TRU Micro Dimming and TRU Resolution. It is only HD picture quality though (rather than 4K) but on a smaller screen and at this price that doesn’t matter so much.

(Image credit: Toshiba)

Finally, if you’re more of an Android fan you might want to check out the Toshiba UA2B that was unveiled earlier this year. It has many of the great features included in the UK31 (minus the TRU Flow and in-built assistant), but it also includes an in-built Chromecast and microphone in the remote for voice commands.

This TV also runs on the Android 9 OS, giving you access to shows and games from the Google Play store as well as in-built Google Stadia support if you want to stream games from the platform to your TV. The UA2B is available from £399 in sizes from 43-inch up to 65-inch.