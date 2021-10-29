This top Shark vacuum cleaner is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday

Good news for those with incredibly dusty floors and easily-marked walls: Amazon has slashed 43% off the price of the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away ICZ160UK, reducing it to just £229.99 from £399.99 .

This is the best deal we’ve ever seen for the freestanding cordless vacuum , beating the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, making it great value – so we suggest you snap this deal up immediately.

The best vacuum cleaners ensure you can collect dust and debris from your floors with ease. They’re one of the most sought-after appliances, hence our efforts with our constantly-updated Black Friday Vacuum deals - they can be a pricey purchase so a good vacuum cleaner deal is welcome any time.

Today's best Shark vacuum cleaner deal in the UK

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Ninja-QB3001UKS-Blender-Smoothie-Silver/dp/B07Q6GT98V Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away ICZ160UK: £399.99 £229.99 at Amazon

There’s an impressive £170 off this cordless vacuum from Shark at Amazon right now. It has the same anti-tangle feature as many other Shark models that prevents hair from getting trapped around the brush roller. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this floor care appliance, which previously dropped to £245 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. However, this deal is only available for three days – so we suggest that you snap it up now. View Deal

Unlike many cordless vacuums on the market, the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away ICZ160UK (catchy name, huh?) is freestanding so there’s no need to find somewhere to prop it, if you want to pause floor cleaning for a moment.

It comes with a 0.6 litre dust canister, which is slightly smaller than rival the Dyson V15 Detect but for most homes, this should be enough. Shark claims the battery will last up to 50 minutes between charges, which is what you’d expect from a cordless vacuum.

Rather than removing the floor cleaning head and the wand to convert the vacuum into a hand, as you would with other Shark models, such as the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins & Flexology , the main unit lifts away to create a more lightweight cleaner that can reach up high and is handy for cleaning stairs.

