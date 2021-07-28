This stunning Razer Blade Pro gaming laptop deal also comes with over £350 of free gifts

If you're looking for a full laptop refresh, Ebuyer has the gaming laptop deal for you. We've spotted this incredible bundle offer that not only cuts £735 from the Razer Blade Pro 17 price itself, but also throws in free gifts worth over £350, including a Razer Iskur gaming chair.

For just £1,499.98 (was £2,235.40 for the laptop by itself), you're getting a strong spec consisting of an i7 10875H processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and the supremely powerful Nvidia RTX 2080 Super MaxQ GPU. Add that to the impressive 300Hz 17.3-inch display and vapor cooling system and you're already getting excellent value for money.

However, you're also picking up the aforementioned Razer Iskur gaming chair (worth £299.99) and the Razer Rogue backpack (worth £83) for free. That's stunning value that brings your total savings to £1,116.

Considering graphics cards of this calibre are so difficult to get your hands on right now and this is such a premium chassis, we wouldn't be surprised if this particular gaming laptop deal flew off the shelves. This really is an exceptional offer that won't stick around too long, in fact we were previously seeing it available with a £50 laptop sleeve included for free as well, but that offer has since been removed.

Razer Blade Pro 17.3-inch gaming laptop | Razer Iskur gaming chair | Razer Rogue backpack: £2,617.40 £1,499.98 at Ebuyer

Save £1,116 - This is a massive gaming laptop deal, offering not only a 17.3-inch Razer Blade Pro (i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 2080 MaxQ) for £735.42 off the RRP but also throwing in over £350 worth of free accessories. The bulk of those free gifts comes in the form of a Razer Iskur gaming chair, but even the backpack was last seen on sale for £83. Plus, you're getting excellent specs for the cash here.

If you're after something a little cheaper, you'll find plenty of gaming laptops under £1,000 just below. Plus, if you're visiting from outside of the UK you'll find all the best offers in your region as well.

