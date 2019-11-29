This Shark Anti-Allergen vacuum cleaner is half price at Amazon while stocks last

The Amazon Black Friday deals are flooding in, and this is one of the most popular offers right now: £200 off the powerful Shark Anti-Allergen cordless vacuum cleaner. Not in the UK? Scroll down to check out the best anti-allergy vacuum cleaner deals near you.

While Dyson vacuum cleaners are brilliant, Shark also offers some great models with many of the same advantages, including long battery life and excellent filtration tech to stop tiny dust particles and other allergens spreading around your home.

This particular model gives you 30 minutes of powerful cleaning, and its battery can be removed for charging (far more convenient than having to connect the whole cleaner to the mains).

Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £399.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has a fantastic Black Friday deal on this powerful cordless stick vacuum cleaner for Black Friday. It's a great choice for pet owners, works well on both carpets and hard floors, and comes with a five-year manufacturer's warranty - all for half price. According to Amazon, this is one of the most popular deals on the site right now, so move fast to grab it while stocks last.

View Deal

It's easier to store than comparable Dyson models, too, as the wand actually folds back on itself when not in use so you can easily tuck it under the stairs, or into a boiler cupboard.

Not sure it's the right vacuum for you? Check out our full guide to the best vacuum cleaners. This model isn't widely available outside the UK, so if you live elsewhere, we've rounded up the best anti-allergy vacuum cleaners near you:

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.