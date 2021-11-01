This Philips air fryer is even cheaper than it was last Black Friday

Looking for a healthier way to enjoy indulgent treats such as fries and chicken wings? Amazon has slashed 39% off the price of the Philips Essential Air Fryer XL HD9260/91 in the UK, reducing it to just £139.99 from £230 . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

This air fryer deal beats the lowest prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, making it great value – so we suggest you snap it up immediately.

The best air fryers are one of the most popular items on Black Friday as they can be a pricey purchase, which is why we’re constantly rounding up the best Black Friday air fryer deals . But a good air fryer deal is welcome any time.

Today's best Philips air fryer deal in the UK

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501 Philips Essential Air Fryer XL HD9260/91: £230 £139.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £90 off the cost of this air fryer, which can also bake, grill, roast and reheat. This is a better saving than we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, when the air fryer dropped to £160. However, we don’t know how long the discount will last, so we suggest you snap up this air fryer deal now. View Deal

The Philips Essential Air Fryer XL HD9260/91 is a smaller capacity version of the Philips Airfryer XXL HD9650/99 holding up to 1.2kg of fries at a time, which Philips claims is enough for five portions. The Airfryer XXL however, has a capacity of 1.4kg or six potions. The air fryer uses a starfish design on the bottom of the frying basket, which, according to Philips, ensures hot air circulates more easily.

The air fryer also includes a handy keep-warm feature that can maintain the temperature of food for up to 30 minutes. However, if you want an air fryer that reminds you to shake or turn the food halfway through cooking, this might not be the model for you as it’s lacking this feature. Shaking or turning food halfway through the cooking process is essential when using an air fryer, especially for larger quantities, as it ensures that the food is evenly cooked.

