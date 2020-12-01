This new iPhone 12 mini deal is the value buy we were hoping for over Black Friday

A cheap iPhone. That's how some heralded last month's arrival of the iPhone 12 mini. And while it doesn't come close to matching the affordability of iPhone SE deals, the new handset does indeed offer a 2020 5G-capable Apple mobile for less than the rest of the iPhone 12 series.

We thought that meant there would be bargains galore over the course of Black Friday, but... well, we were wrong. Prices remained stubbornly high (with the exception of a still going £20 discount on the handset at Currys).

Until, that is, until now. Yep, Affordable Mobiles in their wisdom have waited until the day after Cyber Monday to put forth the very best iPhone 12 mini we've witnessed so far.

The headline is the £29 per month tariff - we've scarcely seen bills come under £30 thus far. That gets you unlimited calls and texts on top of a very healthy 25GB data cap on the UK's most popular network EE. And you can even knock £30 off the £199 upfront price by using our exclusive TR30 code.

iPhone 12 mini deals: are they right for you?

The most appealing aspect of the iPhone 12 mini is its small form factor, alongside being one of the more affordable models in Apple's current line-up, bar the iPhone SE, of course.

Ideal for those on a budget, then, with a normal SIM-free price of £699, you can benefit from some of the best flagship features in a more bite-sized blueprint, spanning 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm and playing host to a 5.4-inch Super Retina HDR display. A leap from the iPhone 11, which had an LCD display, even in its more dainty framework, this flush new display really wows.

Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, too, don't be fooled – the iPhone 12 mini is certainly powerful for its size. Bolstered with a duo of camera lenses, you'll find the two 12MP sensors work in perfect tandem to secure some gorgeous shots, with the ability to shoot in Apple's Portrait and Night modes seamlessly.

It's also worth noting you can benefit from 5G with the iPhone 12 family being the first iPhones to have this capability. A long time coming for Apple, this is the icing on the cake of a premium array of stunning handsets.

