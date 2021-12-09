This Nespresso coffee maker is almost back to its Black Friday price

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 47% off the price of the Nespresso Vertuo Next by Magimix, reducing it from £149.99 to just £79.00. This is just over £4 more expensive than the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and only £5 more expensive than the lowest price the coffee maker has ever dropped too. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best coffee maker deals in your region.)

The best coffee maker s ensure you can enjoy barista-worthy hot drinks at home. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good deal is always welcome.

Today's best Nespresso deals in the UK

Nespresso Vertuo Next by Magimix: £149.99 Nespresso Vertuo Next by Magimix: £149.99 £79.00 at Amazon

Save £70.99 - Amazon has reduced the white version of this Nespresso pod coffee machine, which can brew five different sizes of drink, by 47%. On test, we were impressed at the rich, smooth espresso this coffee maker created. The machine reads a barcode printed on the Vertuo capsules, adjusting the brewing parameters such as duration and volume to ensure a consistent coffee every time.

Save £70.99 - You can also nab a hefty saving on this grey model if white isn’t your colour. This is good value considering the best price we’ve ever seen for this coffee machine is £72, although that was back in March this year, so we’d suggest moving fast to snap up this deal.

The Nespresso Verto Next is compatible with the brand’s larger Vertuo capsules, which Nespresso says spin at up to 4,000 rotations per minute during the brewing process to ensure the ground coffee is evenly blended with water. Capsule machines are also much less messy than a traditional espresso machine that uses coffee grounds, as the capsules are automatically ejected into a container, which can be emptied into a container ready for recycling.

The coffee machine comes with a 1.1-litre water tank - that’s the smallest capacity of all the Nespresso Vertuo range, although for those that only make one or two cups of coffee each day, or prefer the smaller-capacity espresso to larger drinks, this won’t be an issue. The water tank isn’t moveable either, but considering the compact size of the machine, we don’t foresee this being a problem on most countertops.

More Nespresso deals

