This Microsoft Surface Laptop Go deal makes the perfect Christmas present for students

If you're looking for a Christmas gift for the student in your life, then this brilliant Microsoft Surface Laptop Go deal from Amazon is ideal, knocking the price down to just £629.

The Surface Go Laptop is one of the best student laptops in the world thanks to its affordable price tag, thin and light design and brilliant performance. Even if you're not buying for a student, this is a great laptop, and it's impressive to see a price cut so soon after it launched.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £699 £629 at Amazon

This is a fantastic deal for Microsoft's stylish affordable laptop. It features a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD, which makes it ideal for schoolwork and day-to-day tasks.View Deal

