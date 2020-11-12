This MacBook Air-killing Windows 10 laptop is £200 off ahead of Black Friday

Currys PC World has knocked a huge £200 off the price of the Huawei MateBook D 15.6-inch laptop, a stylish thin and light laptop that takes more than a few design cues from Apple's MacBook Air line.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Huawei MateBook D deals in your region.

This really is a fantastic early Black Friday laptop deal, and that £200 price cut means this is one of the best £500 laptops you can buy right now. If you have a Huawei phone, you can make use of a special feature that lets you quickly move files to and from the laptop as well.

Huawei MateBook D 15.6-inch, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £499 at Currys PC World

This laptop combines an Apple-like design with some powerful modern components, including a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and a very competitive price. Use the code FREENEXTDAYDEL for free delivery as well.View Deal

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are fast approaching, but that hasn't stopped retailers already dropping prices.

As we said in our Huawei MateBook D 15 (2020) review, this is a stylish laptop that looks premium, yet comes with a very competitive price. And now, at £500, it's half the price of the new Apple MacBook Air.

Check out our roundup of the best Black Friday laptop deals as well, for more great offers.

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best Huawei MateBook D deals where you are below.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.