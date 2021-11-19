Trending

This Lavazza coffee machine is now cheaper than on Black Friday last year

Act now to get the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie pod coffee machine for less

Looking for a great Black Friday coffee machine deal?. Amazon has slashed 50% off the price of the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie pod coffee machine, taking it down to just £39.50 from £79.00 on the first day of its Black Friday sales. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best coffee maker deals in your region).

This is a new record-low price for the single-serve coffee machine, which brews espresso from capsules, so there’s far less mess than you get with traditional espresso machines, beating even the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. 

The best coffee makers can be a pricey purchase, so a good deal is always welcome, and this Black Friday deal is in stock and ready to ship. There’s also no guarantee that we’ll see a better discount on the day itself, we’d recommend snapping up this deal as soon as possible. Alternatively, if you’d prefer an espresso machine or a bean-to-cup coffee maker, check out our best Black Friday coffee machine deals round-up.

Today's best Lavazza Black Friday deals in the UK

Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie coffee machine: £79

Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie coffee machine: £79 £39.50 at Amazon
Save £39.50 - This smaller compact Lavazza pod coffee machine is now half price. It has a 0.6-litre water tank, so you won't constantly be filling it up every time you want your caffeine fix, and takes just 25 seconds to brew smooth espresso from a capsule. This discount brings the coffee machine down to a new-low price, beating even the deals we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year.   

Lavazza A Modo Mio Deséa Espresso Coffee Machine: £199.99

Lavazza A Modo Mio Deséa Espresso Coffee Machine:£199.99 £99.50 at Amazon
Save £99.50 - If you prefer milk-based coffee drinks, this Lavazza pod coffee machine also has 50% off. It features its own glass mug, which can also be used to automatically steam and texturise milk before brewing espresso. Once brewed the coffee will be added to the milk in the glass to create an array of longer coffee drinks. At just a few pence more than the record-low price of £94.29 that we saw in June this year, this is excellent value. 

Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy coffee machine: £249.99

Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy coffee machine: £249.99 £199.99 at John Lewis
Save £50 - If you want some smarts in your coffee machine, this Lavazza model comes with Alexa built-in so you can find out the weather report or control your smart home gadgets while you're preparing a hot drink. For the first time ever, it can be picked up for 20% off the list price too. On test we found the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy simple to use and were impressed that Alexa was able to effectively adjust the temperature of the coffee we brewed on our behalf. 

More coffee maker deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for coffee machines from around the web right here, with offers available in your region. 

Carrie-Ann Skinner

Carrie-Ann Skinner is Smart Home & Appliances Editor at TechRadar, and has more than two decades experience in both online and print journalism, with 13 years of that spent covering all-things tech. Carrie specializes in smart home devices such as smart plugs and smart lights, as well as large and small appliances including vacuum cleaners, air fryers, and blenders. When she’s not discovering the next must-have gadget for the home, Carrie can be found cooking up a storm in her kitchen, and is particularly passionate about baking, often rustling up tasty cakes and bread. 
