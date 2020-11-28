This is the best Black Friday deal we've seen on the new Macbook Air

This is easily the best MacBook Black Friday deal we've ever seen: the new Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is on sale for £899.99 over at Western Computing when you use the discount code bfmac at checkout to save 10%. You'll have to wait for delivery, as the site notes that the product will be dispatched when the stock becomes available, but we haven't seen any UK retailers still selling the latest M1-powered Macs at this price. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Apple MacBook Air deals your region.



Can't wait, or looking for something else? Not to fret: the offer is also available on the M1 MacBook pro and M1 Mac Mini. Even better, these devices appear to be in stock and ready to dispatch now, meaning you can grab a 2020 13-inch Macbook Pro for just £1,169 or a Mac Mini for £629.



We can't see these deals staying live for very long, so if you're in the market for a new Mac then now is your time to order before the Black Friday code runs out. We'll be checking the offer to see if it will be extended over to the Cyber Monday sales, but we would suggest grabbing one now if you're planning to have it in your hands by Christmas.

The new Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) with the new Apple M1 chip is one of the most exciting laptops to be released in years thanks to the innovative new hardware that Apple has introduced, and is currently our pick as the best laptop in the world right now. It really is that good.

The M1 chip outperforms the earlier generation MacBook Airs with Intel processors by a significant margin while greatly improving battery life and other performance improvements - as well as providing all that extra performance at the same price as earlier models.

At these prices, you're getting the latest models of Mac machines at a hefty 10% off. Getting any kind of money off from current Apple products is usually akin to pulling teeth, so being able to upgrade to these cutting edge MacBooks and Mac mini in time for Christmas is a holiday miracle. That said, we don't expect the offer to be live for very long, so make sure you grab it today before it disappears!

