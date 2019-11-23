This incredible Black Friday deal just slashed the price of the best smartwatch

We've just seen perhaps one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals we'll see all year, thanks to several retailers slashing the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Black Friday sales at Amazon cut the price of the smartwatch from its initial £279 cost for the 42mm model with Bluetooth down to £179. That's the lowest we've ever seen it for, and now several other retailers are offering the same deal too, so if it sells out from one place it's still available if you shop around.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch currently tops the list of our best smartwatches, thanks to its long battery life, great design and impressive software. It's kept its price quite well since it was released in late 2018, so the fact it's much more affordable now makes it a steal.

The device is also £100 more affordable for the 46mm version, so if you want a bigger watch, you're paying £20 more than the smaller device.

Samsung Galaxy Watch: at John Lewis | 42mm | Bluetooth | £279 £179

The best smartwatch money can buy is at its best price yet at £100 off. Sure, you're getting the smaller version of the device, without LTE, but most people won't really mind. John Lewis has also added a two-year guarantee, so your smartwatch is protected.

Samsung Galaxy Watch: at Currys | 46mm | Bluetooth | £299 £199

If bigger is better for you, go for the 46mm Galaxy Watch instead of 42mm. It's subject to £100 off thanks to Samsung's Black Friday sales, but Currys is one of the only shops selling this bigger size right now.

Other Black Friday smartwatch deals

If the Samsung Galaxy Watch isn't really your style, check out some of the other great smartwatch deals available now, that we've rounded up below:

Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm £ 279 £199 at John Lewis

This is the best price currently in the UK for the smaller version of the Apple Watch Series 3 and we're beginning to see the device drop below £200 for the first time. You'll also get a two-year guarantee with this because it's from John Lewis.View Deal

Fitbit Versa: at Amazon | Base Edition | £200 £129.85

The Fitbit Versa is a fantastic smartwatch, especially for people who want a device with all the features of a fitness tracker, but then a little bit more on top. This is a new low price for the wearable, and there's no guarantee it'll get any cheaper over Black Friday.

Not from the UK? Here are the best prices we can find on the Samsung Galaxy Watch in the US right now.