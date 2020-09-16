This freebie may be the incentive you need to pick up a Samsung Note 20 Ultra deal

Let's be frank... the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is by no means cheap. So if you're looking to pick up this latest flagship from Samsung, you'll be wanting to pick up a deal that goes all out on value.

Right now, the retailer ChitterChatter seems to have the Note 20 Ultra deals that give you the most bang for your buck. Across the site's entire range of Note 20 Ultra plans, you can use the code GOOGLE to get a free Google Home Mini.

While this is available site-wide, one deal stands out. It provides 30GB of data while charging nothing upfront and just £61 a month. While that might sound steep, it actually comes out as one of the cheapest options around.

You can see more about this Samsung phone deal below, complete with the free gift. And if this is still too expensive, see what is available with the regular Samsung Note 20 deals.

Samsung Note 20 Ultra deals + Google Home Mini:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: at Chitterchatter | Three | FREE upfront | 30GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £61pm + Google Home Mini

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is an expensive device but this deal helps bring the costs down. It doesn't cost anything upfront and then on a monthly basis, you're paying £61. That makes this one of the more affordable Note 20 Ultra deals around and provides a healthy 30GB of data. To top it off, Chitterchatter throws in a free Google Home Mini.

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?

The bigger and more expensive of Samsung's two new Note devices, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks to be one of the best smartphones on the market right now... but that comes with a big cost.

The Note 20 Ultra lines up next to both the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in terms of price, making it a big investment.

However, for your money, you're getting a gigantic 6.9-inch Quad HD display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a triple camera array on the back including a 50x zoom and even a high-powered processor with 12GB RAM.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review