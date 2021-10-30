This fantastic Google Pixel 6 Pro deal costs nothing upfront and goes big on data

Both the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now available to buy, and if you've got your eyes on the larger model, the retailer Mobiles.co.uk could have the perfect tariff for you.

This offer in question is on the Vodafone network, offering up a 100GB of data plan while only charging £43 a month with no upfront costs. That makes this overall one of the cheapest Google Pixel 6 Pro deals around right now.

With 100GB of data, you'll be able to browse the internet for around 1200 hours, stream 20,000 songs or even stream 200 hours of SD video. Unless you're really draining through data, that will be more than plenty for most.

You can find out more about this deal below. We can't imagine a better Pixel 6 Pro plan is going to come along anytime before Black Friday at the end of November.

This fantastic Google Pixel 6 pro deal in full:

Image Google Pixel 6 Pro: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £43/pm

If you're looking to get the Google Pixel 6 Pro, this Vodafone tariff will be one of the best options right now. It doesn't cost anything upfront and then your monthly bills follow at £43. For that price, you'll secure an impressive 100GB of data - plenty for hours of streaming, gaming, plenty of downloaded apps and general use of your phone. View Deal

What is the Google Pixel 6 Pro like?

Google Pixel 6 Pro:

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the more powerful of Google's two new devices and while you'll get a very similar package to the regular 6, there are some critical upgrades in the more important categories.

The most obvious upgrade is in the size and display. The Google Pixel 6 Pro comes in at an impressive 6.7-inches with a QHD display. It also upgrades to a 120Hz refresh rate for the display for even faster and cleaner movement around your phone's apps and operating system.

There are also improvements in both the battery life and charging rates. You'll be getting a 4905mAh battery and the ability to charge 50% in 30 minutes.

As for the camera, like the Google Pixel 6, the Pro model includes a 50MP wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. However, the Pro model also includes a 48MP telephoto lens with a zoom of up to 20x.