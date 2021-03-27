This Dell G5 gaming desktop with an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is looking like a real bargain

The shortage of Nvidia RTX graphics cards continues, with many a gamer scrambling to get their hands on that precious silicone for their planned builds. We can't unfortunately magic up a fresh RTX 3060 Ti for your new machine here at TechRadar, but we can give you a very good viable option - this Dell G5 gaming desktop for £1,199.

Hear us out, the words 'pre-built' may be anathema to the ears of many an experienced PC gamer but don't sleep on this gaming PC deal. With a tasty little £170 price cut, this solid mid-range build is only coming in at around £300 more expensive than some of the prices the new RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards are fetching by themselves alone.

It's not just graphical flash with no substance here either - the Intel Core i7-10700F, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD are all very worthy components to have at this price and will set you up for respectable 1080p/1440p frame rates for many years to come. We're not a massive fan of the G5 case aesthetically, but being a Dell chassis you can be assured it'll cool well and be easily upgradeable too.

Nvidia RTX gaming PC deals

Dell G5 gaming desktop: £1,368.99 £1,199 at Dell

Save £169.99 - With an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, Intel Core i7-10700F processor, 16GB of DDDR RAM, and 1TB SSD, this Dell G5 desktop is all set for fantastic 1080p and even 1440p gaming performance. Considering this graphics card is often going for £900 alone by itself right now on eBay, this is a great option if you're looking to upgrade but don't want to get ripped off.

