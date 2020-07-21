This cheap iPhone SE deal looks to be the best around thanks to a triple data offer

Until very recently, getting a cheap iPhone meant grabbing an Apple device from 3+ years ago with some pretty dated specs. Then, in 2020, Apple gave us the second generation iPhone SE to solve this problem.

This new cheap iPhone has been out for a good few months now, and we've seen a lot of strong iPhone SE deals come and go. This recent offer, however, is one of our favourites yet.

Currently, Mobiles.co.uk has tripled the available data on one of its plans from 2GB up to 6. Despite this jump, the costs have remained low at just £22 a month and £75 upfront.

Thanks to both the low costs and increased data plan, this looks to be one of the best iPhone deals around right now. You can find out more about it below.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

iPhone SE deals with cheap bills:

iPhone SE: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | 24 months | £75 upfront | 6GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £22 per month

Right now, this is one of the best iPhone SE deals on the market. Not only does it charge a low £22 a month but it also rewards you with 6GB of data - triple the amount you would normally get with this plan. You do however have to put a small chunk of cash upfront to get this deal.

View Deal

What's the new Apple iPhone SE actually like?

Finally...a cheap iPhone. It's been years since Apple offered us a budget handset, but the SE 2020 is clearly that. It comes at almost half the price of the iPhone 11 while offering some solid 2020 specs.

4K video, Apple's A13 Bionic processor, wireless charging, increased battery size and an IP67 rating feature are among the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has right now, coming way under its more recent devices in price, while still offering some impressive specs to outdo the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices.



Read our full iPhone SE review